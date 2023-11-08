Elisabetta Canalis and kickboxing? Ivana Knoll takes up martial arts. Hot ring!

Ivana Knoll changes sport: the sexiest football fan in the world… takes up martial arts

Elisabetta Canalis passion for kickboxing

Not just football. Combat sports are more fashionable than ever. In Italy and in the rest of the world. And even VIPs are not exempt from this love for matches in the ring.

In Italy, for example, Elisabetta Canalis is a kickboxing enthusiast – a discipline that she often practices while training and which has also seen her protagonist twice in the ring in a couple of official fights in the fascinating setting of Royal Palace of Venaria Reale in Turin (at the Night of Kick and Punch – Black Tie Edition) with victory in both cases (this year against Angelica Donati and in June 2022 against Rachele Muratori).

“Thanks to my teacher Angelo Valente and to the whole family of The Night of Kick and Punch, this sport helped me go through dark moments and believe in myself, it made me a stronger woman and anchored to the ground despite belonging to an environment that makes you believe that the privileges we have are taken for granted. Sometimes a hook to the face taken in training brings you back to reality and pushes you to build your defense, inside and outside of a ringtechnically and emotionally”, Eli’s beautiful words after the fight in June.

Elisabetta Canalis and Georgian Cimpeanu: training with… diving into the pool (Instagram littlecrumb_)



Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez at ringside for Tyson Fury

Recently Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were spotted at ringside to watch the boxing match event (with a staggering purse: 57 million euros) which saw the WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury defeats Francis “The Predator” Ngannou on points (the former MMA World Champion, mixed martial arts, surprised everyone with an amazing performance as a boxer).

Ivana Knoll responds with martial arts

On the ‘Croatian’ front, Ivana Knoll has recently worked hard to promote martial arts. The sexiest fan on the planet (voted as ‘most beautiful in the last two editions of the Football World Cup: from Russia 2018 to Qatar 2022) did not follow in the footsteps of a ‘fighter’ like Eli by putting on gloves and climbing into the ring, but he posted some images at ringside during the Rizin Landmark 7, a mixed martial arts event that took place in Baku, Azerbaijan.









Ivana Knoll, the sexiest football fan in the world and her sporting passion

On the other hand, Ivana Knoll’s sporting passion is great. The model and former Miss Croatia loves big events: from the parquets ofNBA basketball to the Formula 1 garage (at this year’s Miami GP he posed next to some cars, primarily the Ferrari).

However, football remains the sport that makes his heart beat and you can often see her in stadiums around the world even if her beloved Croatia isn’t playing. For example, a few weeks ago, you were at San Siro to watch the match Champions League between Milan and Newcastle.

