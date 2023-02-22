After the numerous gossips in circulation, the official confirmation seems to have arrived: here are all the details

Over the past few hours the names of Elisabetta Canalis and Brian Perri they returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to the latest rumors, it seems that the former tissue of Strip the News and her husband have decided to end their marriage.

Elisabetta Canalis and Brian Perri have split. The news was made public by the weekly ‘Oggi’. There have been rumors of an alleged one for some time now crisis between the two, who have never exposed themselves regarding this much-talked-about gossip. Today, however, the official confirmation seems to have arrived: after nine years of marriage and a daughter, the love between the couple is shipwrecked.

As already anticipated, for some time now there had been rumors of a break between Elisabetta Canalis and her husband. Last October, in fact, the weekly ‘Nuovo’ was the first to talk about a couple crisis. Soon the rumors became more and more insistent and the social silence between the two seemed to confirm all the gossip circulating about them.

According to what was published by the weekly ‘Oggi’ now there seem to be no more doubts. After nine years of marriagethe love between the former tissue of Strip the News and her husband, a surgeon by profession, has come to an end.

According to the well-known newspaper, today the showgirl would be dedicating all her attention to her daughter Skyler Eva, owned by Brian Perri. At the moment, those directly involved have preferred to remain silent and not expose themselves to this story that sees them as protagonists these days.

We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if Elisabetta Canalis she will expose herself on what is circulating about her and will reveal further details on the separation from her husband Brian Perri.