The historian Élisabeth Roudinesco photographed last Tuesday. Manuel Braun

In the small office of Élisabeth Roudinesco (Paris, 78 years old), overflowing with books and adorned with a small divan, during a conversation of more than two hours the visitor feels transported to the world of the great debates of ideas in France in the cafes and apartments like this one on the rive gauche in Paris. The historian of psychoanalysis and author of reference biographies of Sigmund Freud and Jacques Lacan speaks, almost as if they were family, of Sartre, Césaire, Fanon. To these and other authors, she summons them in the sovereign self, an essay published by the Debate publishing house and in which he applies his intellectual scalpel to one of the central debates of our time: the rise of identity ideologies, left and right. Roudinesco looks for the nuance, but does not shy away from the shock: “The brave thing today is to be in a moderate position, our time is crazy.”

QUESTION.Talk in the book about madness and identity neurosis. What does it consist of?

REPLY.We live in a time of extremism, in which the search for identities has taken the place of the rebellions of yesteryear, which were more social and emancipatory. Identity madness is the total withdrawal into a single identity, a withdrawal instead of freedom.

Q.Why the withdrawal?

If you want to support the development of quality journalism, subscribe. subscribe

R.In all the identity claims that I criticize is the idea of ​​rejecting biology. If we say that, from birth, we are assigned to a gender identity that we reject, it means that we deny the existence of the anatomical-biological difference of the sexes. One is not a slave when he is born in one sex or the other. For centuries the human being was reduced to his biological nature and now they want to lock him up in his social construction. No. The human being is at the same time a biological subject, a social subject, a psychic subject.

Q.Are you talking about the trans issue? Or the race too?

R.Look what happens to black identity claims. There is a first stage that is emancipation, equality, linked to a social struggle. Races do not exist scientifically. But now it is said that races do exist —because talking about racialized people is this— and it poses a problem for me.

Q.Races do not exist, but racism does.

R.Agree. The racists, who have been on the far right for a long time, believe that there are races. But not the progressives!

Q.And you consider that now the race returns and it is the left that champions it.

R.Are they on the left? The extreme right is nationalist and believes in the real existence of races. The identity drift of the other camp —I would say of the ultra-left, because for me it is not the left— says that blacks and black women are exploited, but in the face of this exploitation the position is that we must fight as blacks. And I don’t have the right to participate in an anti-racist fight because I’m white? It’s what they say.

Q.There is a phrase from the seventies that returns in these debates of the 21st century. “Where are you speaking from?” That is, our discourse is conditioned by our ideological, social, biographical position… Where do you speak from?

R.From nowhere.

Q.Can you talk from anywhere? One has a social class, an origin, an education.

R.Once they told me: “You are Romanian. And if not, orthodox”. I was born in Paris in 1944, my father left Romania 40 years before. What’s Romanian about me?

Q.In France they would tell you: “You are Parisian, from the rive gauche…

R.The Marxists were bourgeois. Someone is locked up in their social class, you don’t think about what they have become. It happens to me all the time because I come from the big bourgeoisie. But I’m on the left, always. And also my father, who was right-wing and Gaullist, was a convinced anti-colonialist.

Q.Are left and right identities equivalent?

R.Absolutely. There is no symmetry, although they feed off each other.

Q.What difference then?

R.The extreme right is always the same, there is no drift. For them the important thing is the root, the race, the territory.

Q.And in the case of the left?

R.They are drifts, it is different. It starts with something positive and ends up denying it.

Q.How you get to this situation?

R.It starts with the end of communism. It is known at that moment that the greatest emancipation movement has failed, it has turned into its opposite. It is normal, then, that we turn towards ourselves: there is no longer a collective destiny of emancipation. But, although we are not all the same, there are common things that define humanity and from which you cannot escape. Whether you are a man or a woman. Then, with that, we do something. But biology exists.

Q.Gender identities are a central theme in the book. Have you followed the debate on the trans law in Spain?

R.This country has been dominated for a long time by Francoism and the most reactionary Catholicism and is now the most open to all social issues.

Q.What do you think of this law?

R.It can be corrected. It has divided the left, these are issues that should not be politicized. They pertain to law and science. This law privileges the desire of people who suffer. Biological sex exists and responds neither to a demand, nor to a will to assign, nor to a choice. You can neither annul gender for the benefit of sex nor annul sex in the name of gender. We are made of various components.

Q.As you know, the law allows the change of identity in the civil registry, from the age of 16 of their own free will and between the ages of 14 and 16 with the authorization of the parents, without the need for medical treatment.

R.. I do not see where the legal basis is, it will have to be specified. Transidentity has been depsychiatrized for adults, but trans people continue to be medicalized throughout their lives in endocrinology services. Therefore, they are tributaries of medicine. There will be treatments.

Q.It doesn’t have to.

R.Not? Can one stay biologically in one sex and declare that they are in another without having undergone complete reassignment surgery? I don’t think so, unless we create a third category: neutral sex, which assumes that the traits of both sexes are preserved. Creating this category would make sense, but in the case of Spanish law it is the subject himself who decides to be of the other sex. I do not see a legal basis here. One day a woman, another man, then both? How many times can you change? Why three and not ten? In the name of what?

Q.Of the person’s right to define himself?

R.Agree. But if we introduce the self-determination of each one into the law, then the usual criteria of law are disrupted. It will be enough for someone to declare that they have been raped for the testimony of him to be received as true. It happens that, in law, evidence must be established. If not, it is the dictatorship. With self-determination, what proof do I have that a person tells the truth when they define themselves as a woman or a man? The law is not based on unlimited demand, but is built on the limits that must be given to demands and desire.

sign up here to the weekly newsletter of Ideas.