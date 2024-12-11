The Malaga model Elisabeth Reyes (39 years old) has ended her marriage with former soccer player Sergio Sánchez (38 years old) after a decade together and a daughter together, Adriana, seven years old. The news, reported exclusively by ‘Diez Minutos’ magazine, confirms that the divorce is already in process.

Although rumors about a crisis between the couple had been circulating since last summer, it was Elisabeth herself who wanted to clarify the reasons for the breakup: “I’m fine. There is no other reason than the wear of the relationship,” he told the publication. With this statement, the model makes it clear that there have been no third parties involved.

A love story marked by sacrifice

Elisabeth and Sergio married in Malaga in 2014, sealing a love that had begun years ago in Seville. The model did not hesitate to accompany the footballer in the professional challenges which led him to move to cities like Kazan, in Russia, sacrificing part of his career to support her husband. “I don’t regret anything I did for love,” the former Miss Spain 2006 has shared on occasions.

During their marriage, the couple always dreamed of expanding their family, but several failed attempts at fertility treatments cut short that desire. Despite these challenges, both remained united until professional obligations and distance began to take their toll, as the first information indicated.









A new personal and professional chapter

Now, Elisabeth is focused on resume your career professional, which he partially put aside to dedicate himself to his family. Recently, the model has shared on her social networks how she enjoyed the Constitution Bridge in Madrid with her daughter Adriana, visiting Parque Warner. “Seeing Adriana’s happy face is one of the things that makes me happiest,” he expressed on Instagram.

Although the couple’s priority remains the well-being of their daughter, they have both decided to go their separate ways. According to close sources, Elisabeth she is excited with returning to the catwalks and collaborating with brands, showing renewed confidence in their future.

A fluid relationship for Adriana’s sake

Despite the separation, Elisabeth and Sergio maintain a constant communicationalways ensuring Adriana’s well-being. “They are both focused on their daughter, which is the most important thing for them,” say those close to the family. The decision to divorce has not been easy, but both consider it a necessary step after years of wear and tear in the relationship.

The announcement of the breakup puts an end to a period of love and sacrifice that marked the lives of both, leaving a legacy of mutual respect and hope for a fuller future for both of them.