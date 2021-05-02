HBO has just started broadcasting the episodes of the fourth season of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. Its protagonist, Elisabeth Moss, debuts as a director in three of the episodes, although she assures that since the filming of the serial began, she had planned to work as a director. Committed to her character, June Osborne, Moss revealed that a major source of conflict this season is Aunt Lydia’s (Ann Dowd) obsession with finding June. Although they are enemies, they are inexplicably linked. Cheerful, Moss confessed that he likes to work under pressure. Perhaps that is why he decided to direct himself in the middle of the pandemic.

-In the new season is the relationship between June and Aunt Lydia more intense?

-Yes. One of the topics we cover this season is power, what it means and who has it. Power is not always what it seems; It can be dangerous, it can be destructive, and I think that for both June and Lydia, power allows them to move forward, albeit perhaps in different ways and with different goals.

-How much has your life changed over the course of this series?

-Very much. The most significant change for me is being a producer on the series, a role that has allowed me to grow in the industry. I am very fortunate because from the beginning they have counted on me as the protagonist and associate producer, which has allowed me to get involved in the creative details of the series, in the technical department, in the financial department … I already said it at the beginning: I don’t want to Just the credit, I want to be able to participate, help, learn and grow as a producer.

-What was it like directing in the middle of a pandemic?

-I know the series very well so it was not a big change to take on the role of director. I learned a lot thanks to the directors who have gone through the series and that helped me when it came to getting behind the scenes. The hardest thing for me was directing my fellow actors because I was embarrassed to take on the role and provide them with notes on how they should cope with their performances. We have an incredible cast that helped me every moment. It was like driving a Maserati.

-How was it prepared?

-I felt I was up to the task after a few years of observing, learning and working with incredible directors. It was always my intention to get behind the scenes and the whole team knew it. I’ve had great support and amazing scripts because they allowed me to direct episode 3, which is my favorite this season, and then episode 8 and 9. When the material is good, it’s hard to go wrong.

-How many years does the series have left?

-At this moment we are so proud of our work and so excited about the story that I don’t know if it will end. As long as June’s story is interesting, we’ll be here. This season comes from the idea that life is short, especially after what we’ve all been through with covid.

-Did you dare to shoot during the pandemic?

-We did it inside a bubble that we created with tests every two days and keeping quarantine. Fortunately, we were able to continue production without interruption, even when we had to be restricted to two people in one room.

-What can we expect from this season?

-We follow in June’s footsteps in her relentless obsession for change. That takes her down many paths because there is no base of operations. It is a very nomadic season. I will say that the first half of this season is definitely more important, production-wise, than we’ve ever done. It has been an incredible challenge.

-The series talks about an attack on the Capitol that now has a different context due to what happened on January 6.

-I always go back to Margaret Atwood’s book, which was written in 1985, and I find it incredibly relevant. He never wrote anything in that book that hadn’t happened. And here we are decades later and we still speak and feel that his words are true for their relevance. Much of our story tends to resonate with audiences because it is relevant, because those themes are never going to go away. These events happen in real life because of a social problem that has not changed, the series is a portrait of humanity, human nature and the problems that we all encounter.

-The Trump administration has been hanging around the series from the beginning. Have you had the feeling that in the future they should show, even more, the systemic problems of our society?

-Part of this season is about getting back to normal. And the new political landscape of the United States, after the Biden election, is felt metaphorically in this fourth season. There is a lot of anger in society, a rage that many want to hide under the rug. June’s obsession is to scream into the wind that she will not forget what happened.

– Take on the intensity of a character like June Osborne in a personal way. Do you operate your best under pressure?

-Yes. I do, I really do. It is something that I learned from myself in the last decade. I operate very well under pressure. I love it, the more I have to do, the happier I am. I do not feel that it is a burden at all, it is a privilege and it is always elective because nobody forces me to do it. A character like June has allowed me to be so intrinsically involved that the series exists in my bones.