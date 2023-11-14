AThere’s something wrong with the story, something Eva and her brother Max quickly agree on: their father, a New York-born son of Eastern European Jewish immigrants and a World War veteran once stationed in Munich, is said to have suffered a cardiac arrest in his hometown – if the fragments Information that the adult siblings received indirectly from their father’s second wife, who remained a stranger to them, is correct. And this was days after she had strictly forbidden them and their mother from rushing from overseas to George Bromfield’s bedside. Did the stepmother, who comes from Dachau of all places, possibly hinder the recovery of the man who suffered a stroke because old Nazi ideas remained alive in her, such as the inhuman idea of ​​“unworthy” life?

Something is wrong in the family

Something seems to have been wrong for a long time in the state of Denmark, i.e. the family that George Bromfield founded with his first German wife shortly after the end of the war, as soon as the ban on “fraternization” had fallen. A mystery seems to surround the childhood of his descendants and extends into the present of the novel – the mid-1990s – when George, after a separation and remarriage, seemed to have built a completely new life on the other side of the Atlantic.

Looking back, everything seems suspicious to his thirty-five-year-old daughter Eva, who is portrayed as a theater scholar at the beginning of her university career, as sharp as she is self-absorbed: the fact that her parents moved back to the city from the USA in the fifties her father was an occupation officer involved in denazification; the inexplicable exuberance in photos of the cocktail evenings to which her parents invited victims and perpetrators of the overthrown regime during the years of the economic miracle; Finally, a family portrait painted by a Berlin artist who was a close friend of his father. A few years earlier he had portrayed Adolf Hitler.

The main character is her alter ego

Like many debut novels, Elisabeth Bronfen’s “Merchant of Secrets” draws on her own biography and the history of her family. It is not for nothing that both the name and generational affiliation of the main character Eva Bromfield, who searches for clues with cryptomaniac zeal, are related to the author, who was born in 1958: she is her alter ego. Bronfen’s father also had Eastern European Jewish roots, was stationed in Munich as a US military man, married a German woman, and sent his children to American school. Facts and fictions overlap as the levels whose distinction the novel is constantly concerned with.