The French Prime Minister has presented this Wednesday the priorities of the Government at the request of Emmanuel Macron, leaving aside the most divisive issue in the immediate future, but projecting beyond the “100 days” decreed by the head of state.

It was in a building attached to the Élysée Palace where Borne presented his agenda for the coming weeks and months, as the President of France, Emmanuel Macron, had requested during his speech before the French, as a result of the social outbreak resulting from the pension reform.

“I just believe in results. We have to get results in all areas, and I want them to be concrete, tangible and visible to the French,” said Elisabeth Borne.

Accompanied by a 35-page press dossier, the government’s plan includes measures and announcements on the calendar, as well as the method of work in many areas: a bill on “green industry” presented in mid-May, texts on the “full employment” and “sharing of value” in the same period, a bill on justice that will be examined before the summer, a law on agricultural guidance by autumn, etc.

The most anticipated announcement is actually a postponement: the immigration bill, billed as the future great litmus test after pension reform, has been postponed until the fall of this year.

President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne during a meeting with the inter-union on April 18, 2023 at the Élysée Palace in Paris. © AFP / Stephanie Lecocq

“There is no majority”

“There is no majority to vote for a text like this, as I was able to verify yesterday when I spoke with the leaders of the Republicans. They still have to find a common line between the Senate and the Assembly,” justified the Prime Minister, recalling the drama of the pension reform , in which the support of a part of the representatives of the Republican Party was lacking.

In addition, Elisabeth Borne added that “this is not the time to launch a debate on an issue that could divide the country”, regarding this text led by the Ministers of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, and of Labor, Olivier Dussopt.

This is a new change of course, since Emmanuel Macron had mentioned “a single text” last week, after having himself announced a division of the project a few weeks earlier.

Even with this additional delay on the immigration component, the application of this roadmap will be a test for an Executive that still lacks an absolute majority in the Assembly.

To move forward, Elisabeth Borne has extended “a hand extended to all those of good will”. And, politically, “without necessarily looking to the same side”, that is, only to the right, said the head of the Government, “confident” in the “method” known as “text to text”, which has “proven its effectiveness “.

Neither coalition nor 49.3

A message that rejects, as is logical, the immediate prospect of a coalition with the right.

The executive is also trying to get back on track while the protest against the pension reform persists, within the framework of a new demonstration of force in the street by the inter-union, scheduled for May 1.

Since the promulgation of the law, Emmanuel Macron has undertaken a series of trips – Alsace, Hérault, Loir-et-Cher – to praise his action and expose his new priorities.

These trips have been accompanied by demonstrations by opponents and the noise of pans, as has happened in most ministerial trips to the ground, such as the booed visit of Education Minister Pap Ndiaye to Lyon on Monday.

It is not the first time that the Government has made an announcement of this type, before a trip scheduled for Friday.

with AFP

*Adapted from its original in French