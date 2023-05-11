Elísabet Benavent (Gandía, Valencia, 1984) decides to play in her latest novel, ‘How I did not write our story’ (Suma de Letras) and chooses a successful writer, Elsa Benavides, as the protagonist, willing to kill the character who made her famous , Valentine. Benavent became a literary phenomenon as a result of the publication of the successful saga ‘Valeria’, brought to the audiovisual by Netflix –the third season will premiere on June 2–. After the film ‘We were songs’, the platform has already prepared the adaptation of another of his books, ‘A perfect story’, with Anna Castillo and Álvaro Mel as protagonists, which will be released on July 28. Until then, readers can enjoy some new narrative fiction. A rebellion in the key of self-love with the ingredients that dominates the best seller. The author participates this afternoon, at 7:00 p.m., in the reading club of the Real Casino de Murcia.

-Just arrived from Chile. How was the meeting with Latin American readers?

–We were in Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Santiago de Chile. It has been amazing, the public is very dedicated, very affectionate. It is difficult to enter the Latin American market but we are starting to take off.

– Do you think your stories can work equally well in Europe, Latin America and the United States?

–I have a handicap, and it is that writing I am very Spanish and that shows when crossing the border, although when it is translated, that gap is solved. I’ve been trying for a few years to have fewer very Spanish twists in the language and to be a little more neutral. I think books that talk about love and friendship, romantic comedies, can work anywhere because they’re pretty universal.

–In your new novel you introduce Elsa Benavides, a successful writer. Why is the protagonist so close to you this time?

-Actually it is a game of mirrors, it does not stop being a fiction. I found it fun to start from facts that could be completely real. In recent years I have experienced a phenomenon in which almost everyone assumes that I write about my life. I don’t know why, we romantic comedy writers are supposed to have fast-paced lives, because if we lived everything we wrote, we wouldn’t have time to sleep. Somehow, the right of imagination is taken away from us. After so many interviews in which it is assumed that what I have written I have lived, it seemed good to play a game: if I have to invent my life, I am going to invent it myself and I am going to invent it well.

–The writer is willing to kill the character that has given her success. Why does she want to do it herself?

–In the case of Elsa, she is in a kind of emotional iceberg. On the one hand, she carries eight books and feels a bit trapped there, but when she digs deeper she sees that she is afraid of not being able to write anything else. She materializes in Valentina everything that she has not achieved in recent years and, somehow, she is constantly comparing herself to her. Valentina is a symbol of everything that she has not achieved and she has ended up taking a bit of a mania.

–Elsa meets Dario. How is this character?

–It is a symbol of a healthy, adult love. He is a character who has looked inward a lot, he comes with his homework done. He is the male character who makes it easy for Elsa to focus on her own love for herself.

–In all this time that you have been creating stories, do you think the way of understanding romantic love and toxic relationships has changed?

From my point of view, we have evolved a lot. When I started writing, we didn’t question things that right now seem super toxic to us. Now we have questioned many ideas that we believed to be universal truths and we have formed our own conception of love. Jealousy, for example, is already part of the ‘red flags’.

–In the book, you point out the vice of some writers of criticizing what they do not consider true literature. Have you taken advantage of the novel to take revenge?

-No not at all. I don’t even feel like I’ve criticized anyone in this book. It is a book that talks about the world of literature from all points, the kinder sides and those that are less. It is metanarrative because it speaks a lot about my reality, about what I see around me, but at no time is it focused on that. I feel that the writer’s work is surrounded by a lot of myth and I wanted to take it away from him.

“I am my own worst enemy”



–Each chapter is titled with the name of a book and its author. How did you make this selection?

They are books that have been part of my life. Some of them I asked for references from people I trust a lot. Because it’s so metanarrative, it seemed to me that there was nothing that could guide the protagonist better than the authors she admires. Titles refer to something that is going to happen in the chapter.

–Among the authors, the one that is repeated the most is Rosa Montero. What has her literature brought you?

I admire Rosa Montero very much. One of the things I admire most about her is that you feel her stories as if they were being told by someone very close to you and you learn a lot. They are books full of curiosity.

–He has published 23 books in a decade. Although some of them already had it written down, it is still a dizzying number. I imagine there will be moments of pressure to follow the rhythms set by the publisher.

–I am my worst enemy, because I am the one who sets deadlines. The publisher gives me some indicative dates and I decide. In recent years I have been the one who has stepped on the accelerator and the publisher has accompanied me, in the same way that now, when I want to stop, the publisher accepts it. It has been a very hectic and beautiful ten years, but now I would like to slow down a bit to enjoy the process much more.