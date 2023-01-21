Will be subordinate to Esther Dweck; the administrator worked as a superintendent for Anatel

Administrator Elisa Vieira Leonel will assume the Secretariat for Coordination and Governance of State-owned Companies. She will report to the Minister of Management and Innovation, Esther Dweck. The announcement was made on Friday (21.jan.2023). Here’s the full of the press release (131 KB).

Elisa will take care of the investment budget of the state-owned companies and the policy of “application” of funds from public banks. It will manage the companies’ budget executions and will propose guidelines on people management, governance and budget.

According to the announcement, it will also participate in processes of modeling and development of operations that aim to “privatization, restructuring, merger, incorporation, spin-off and liquidation” of the companies.

Elisa was superintendent of consumer relations at Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency). She holds a doctorate in political science from the UnB (University of Brasilia). He also completed a master’s degree in administration and public policy at the institution. He graduated in public administration from the School of Government of the João Pinheiro Foundation.

The administrator has occupied Anatel’s superintendence since it was created, 9 years ago. In March of last year, she took leave from public service to “dedicate yourself to other projects”, according to the Ministry of Management.

In October 2022, he took over as director of corporate relations and responsible business at DialMyAppan international business relationship platform.