The singer confesses that she has contracted a nasty virus that has forced her to postpone her tour dates

Over the past few hours the name of Elisa Toffoli is occupying the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? According to what has emerged, it seems that the singer was forced to postpone her tour dates due to a nasty virus that hit her. Let’s find out together in detail what happened.

In these hours Elisa Toffoli, through some Instagram Stories, has revealed news that has made her fans worry a lot. According to her words, it seems that the singer was forced to postpone the tour due to a bad virus that is causing some Health problems.

These were the words of the announcement of the singer:

Thanks for the good wishes to all those who wrote to me. I sincerely apologize to all of you for not being able to do the concerts in Turin and those of the next few days in Florence. We are moving them. I want to reassure you, a super strange thing happened to me, never happened in my life.

And, continuing, Elisa Toffoli has declared:

I got paroxysmal positional vertigo, nothing serious. It’s something that also seems to be viral, many of us caught it, it’s a kind of virus, the symptoms were the same.

In detail, the singer he revealed that he suffered from dizziness and nausea in the first few days. Later, however, the situation improved. These were his words:

We couldn’t move, initially I thought it was labyrinthitis. The doctor advised me to wait so as not to risk relapses, which is why I had to move the dates. I’m sorry, hope to see you again in the next concerts in January.

Finally, concluding, Elise he said: