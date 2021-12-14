Home » Tv ” Elisa skips Sanremo Giovani: the reason

Elisa is positive for Covid-19.

The famous singer of Trieste origins should have participated in the next few days in Sanremo Giovani but due to the virus Elisa will not be there; an important appointment with the famous singing festival is therefore missing for you, but how is the artist today?

For Elisa his great return to the famous Italian song festival does not open in the best way; the artist, who was expected to participate in the next few days a Sanremo Young, she was forced to forfeit because of the COVID-19.

After making the swab in fact Elisa found out he contracted the virus.

Elisa jumps Sanremo Giovani

“Tomorrow in the studio in Sanremo Giovani there will be all the Big names, except Elisa. In early December he took Covid lightly and is fine, but being positive for the swab he cannot be present, but only in Skype connection. She is the first who is sorry “. Read also: Island of the famous: Elisa Isoardi in tears

It was the same Artistic director of the next Sanremo Festival to announce that Elisa will not be present at Sanremo Young; Amadeus, during the press conference dedicated to the presentation of young talents which took place in the past few hours, communicated to those present that the singer from Trieste has contracted the COVID-19 and is in isolation together with some family members who are also positive.

How is Elisa today?

After the official communication by del Artistic Director of the absence of Elisa to Sanremo Young, the singer from Trieste wanted to inform fans about her health conditions; Elisa explains that he has contracted the COVID-19 fortunately in light form and having only a little discomfort, as well as the people close to her.

Because of the virus Elisa she is forced to skip other important commitments that she had set in the agenda such as the gathering of her fanclub but the artist said she was still optimistic and confident of returning to the stage as soon as possible.

In any case Amadeus he wanted to explain that, should it happen during the Festival: