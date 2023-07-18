Voghera, Elisa Roveda made use of the right not to answer before the investigating magistrate: her arrest validated

Yesterday, Monday 17 July, the first interrogation was held in front of the investigating magistrate of Elisa Roveda. The 44-year-old mother who ended the life of her son Luca last Friday, who would have turned one in just a few days.

The woman used the option not to answer. Also because since the day she was arrested, she has been hospitalized in the psychiatry ward of the San Matteo hospital in Pavia.

The same woman’s lawyer explained that in reality her conditions are not yet good to face an interrogation. In fact, in a brief interview with a local newspaper, the lawyer explained:

He was absolutely in no condition to answer. The first concern for us is of a medical nature and concerns his condition. Then, when the time comes, we will try to understand better and in detail what happened.

Elisa Roveda on this occasion made use of the faculty of do not answer. Despite this, however, the magistrate decided to validate his arrest. Now we just have to wait and figure out what to do in the next steps investigations.

The crime committed by Elisa Roveda

All of the woman’s family members were well aware of the difficult period that he was living. In fact, after the birth of her baby, the couple had been waiting for him for five long years, she began to suffer from depression.

For this reason, her husband, mother and even an aunt started taking turns to be withthe. The man did his best not to leave her alone. However, the unthinkable happened that morning.

Maurice Baiardi he left his home in via Mezzena, in Voghera around 7.30. The mother-in-law would be arriving shortly, but when she arrived at her house she emerged there heartbreaking truth.

Little Luke was lifeless on the bed and mom was next to him, motionless and in shock. When the doctors arrived, there was nothing more that could be done for the child. The mother however, when she saw the Carabinieri confessed to the crime and it is from that moment that she is hospitalized in the hospital.