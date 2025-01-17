Elisa Mouliaá testified this Thursday before the judge after the complaint of sexual assault that she filed against Iñigo Errejón for events that allegedly occurred in 2021. It was the first time that both appeared in court after the actress’s formal accusation against the former Sumar deputy. , who resigned from his positions on October 24. Hours before, several women anonymously released the statement by denouncing in X that they had been victims of sexual violence by a well-known politician from Madrid. Related News standard Yes The judge gives five days to Errejón and Mouliaá to provide evidence of their crossed accusations Isabel Vega24 hours after the appearance in court, the actress and presenter sat down on ‘De Viernes’. In an interview on the Telecinco program on January 17, Mouliaá told how he experienced that situation, how he has faced the last few months since the media case came to public opinion, and he also opened up about how he feels after declaring before justice. “I am grateful that you give me a voice after the hoaxes that have come out about me in the last few hours,” declared the guest. Before she could tell her version, Elisa Mouliaá recited some extremely significant verses by Alejandra Pizarni. «I will not give up, even if the wind breaks me. “I will not give up, because the truth supports me.” Beatriz Archidona explained that the poem had been chosen by the actress herself. «I like it a lot, I feel very identified because it has a lot to do with me and this case. The truth is on my side and the truth weighs,” he stressed. The actress will donate the money from the interview One of the first points that the Madrid native wanted to clarify is that “any financial remuneration that we obtain from this exhibition will be given entirely to the association of battered women to help in the fight against abuse ». In defense of the criticism received for intervening in the Telecinco program, the presenter promised to make the donation on March 8 “before a notary”, maintaining that if she agreed to participate in ‘De Friday’ it was mainly to give a voice to others. alleged victims who have contacted her after daring to tell their experience. «There are horrible things, much worse than mine. Rape, 19-year-old girls, fellatio, lines of cocaine, horrible things… That’s why I’m here, because when someone opens up to you like that, I’m very sorry but I can’t stay. quiet,” he said, insisting that he gained nothing by participating in the format and had nothing to hide. «This person is a person who has a problem with attitude and behavior and who has exercised power to abuse girls and women because he didn’t care about 8 or 80. They tell you and it’s the same pattern; at first on Instagram, then on Telegram where the messages were self-deleted and then he took action,” he explained about the politician’s behavior. «From the minute you meet this person, who does not ask you about yourself at all, he gets to the point, closes and touches you as if you were an inflatable doll, he degrades you and humiliates you and this is what I experienced and it that many have lived. That is why I am here, I am a person who cannot remain silent in the face of this,” he reiterated again. And for that reason, although it was “very hard” for him, he opened up to the public about what he described as “one of the most unpleasant nights of my life.” Visibly affected, Mouliaá narrated how she was allegedly attacked by Errejón. The three rules that Errejón would have imposed on Elisa Mouliaá According to the actress’ version, Sumar’s former spokesperson imposed “three rules” on her while they were heading by taxi to a friend’s party after attending a book presentation. . She invited him thinking he wouldn’t accept, but to her surprise, he did. “It was in the taxi when it suddenly clicked.” «First he told me ‘don’t get too far from me’ tonight. If you do, don’t go within a radius of more than 20 meters and come back in less than a minute. And the third, that you give me a kiss tonight. “I was a little cut off,” she revealed. When he got out of the vehicle, the complainant continued, “he told me: ‘I’m going to break the third one now.'” “So he grabbed me tightly by the waist and gave me a kiss with his tongue all the way to my bell that I was left breathless.” In her statement, furthermore, the interpreter did not rule out that Íñigo Errejón poured “something” into her glass. The actress also revealed that she has been under psychiatric treatment since what happened, although at first she would like to show that the alleged assault had not affected her at all. “I had a very bad time and I spoke to a psychiatrist. He prescribed me Sertraline and I am still receiving treatment. “One thing is the image I want to give, and another is the hell I have experienced.”

