Actress Elisa Mouliaá goes to the courts to give a statement on the lawsuit filed against Íñigo Errejón for sexual aggression in January 2025

The complainant of alleged sexual aggression against the politician has already granted various interviews with Telecinco programs



02/26/2025



Updated at 10: 10h.





The judge who investigates Íñigo Errejón for alleged crime of sexual aggression has on table a contract signed by the actress who denounced him, Elisa Mouilaá, and the Mediaset chain through which she promised to give up to eight interviews to Contracts … of the chain for 30,000 euros.

The defense of Íñigo Errejón, who exercises lawyer Eva Gimbernat, asked the instructor Adolfo Carretero to investigate how much money the complainant has charged to go to television and tell the alleged aggression while it is a matter of investigation in the Court of Madrid.

According to a report incorporated into the cause, which has advanced ‘The confidential‘And to which ABC has had access, Mouliaá charged between December 2024 (20,000 euros) and January of this year (10,000 euros) the entire contract.

During his statement as investigated for alleged sexual aggression, the former spokesman to add in the Congress of Deputies aimed at the interest of the complainant against him to have notoriety and public relevance.











