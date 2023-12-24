Elisa – Merry Christmas to you too: the singers and guests of the concert on Canale 5

This evening, 24 December 2023, Christmas Eve, Elisa's concert entitled Merry Christmas to you too will be broadcast on Canale 5, in prime time from 9.20pm. It is a single evening of great music, the result of the collage of two concerts at the Mediolanum Forum in Assago in Milan of 'An intimate Christmas – Two (special)' which took place on 15 and 16 December. Let's see together who the artists, guests and singers of the show are.

Guests, singers, artists

A varied cast for Elisa's show Merry Christmas to you too. A way to listen to her great successes in memorable duets, but also to wish each other happy holidays by singing the most beautiful Christmas songs. Among the guests there will be: Pio and Amedeo, Giorgio Panariello, Drusilla Foer, Luciano Ligabue, Tommaso Paradiso, Rkomi and Giorgia. Tiziano Ferro (remotely), Mahmood, Carmen Consoli, Ornella Vanoni, Gianni Morandi and the Nuclear Tactical Penguins.

The hostess is obviously Elisa, who in three hours of music sang some of the songs that made her known to the general public (such as 'Luce – Tramonti a Nord Est', 'Gli hurdles of the Heart', 'L'anima vola ', 'Labyrinth', 'Also fragile' – 'Yet Feeling – A sense of you', 'No hero', 'Together', 'Your way'). There will also be Christmas classics, such as 'White Christmas' sung in duet with Andrea Bocelli. Produced and organized by Friends & Partners, the double concert also promoted a fundraiser in support of Legambiente and the Music for Planet campaign to continue planting trees throughout Italy to fight the climate crisis, a theme that has always been dear to Elisa.

