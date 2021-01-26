Netflix is ​​betting on series true crime, shows featuring famous unsolved police cases and which generated great interest from the public. One of the most anticipated for February is Crime Scene: Disappearance at Hotel Cecil.

Days ago, streaming had announced on its platform the premiere of the docuseries, which is directed by Emmy winner Joe Berlinger. The first season will expose the strange disappearance and death of Elisa Lam in 2013.

Crime Scene Trailer

What happened to Elisa Lam, the young student from Canada who was last seen inside an elevator? This is the question that the research aims to answer through testimonies and findings not presented before on television.

Who is she and what happened to Elisa Lam?

Elisa Lam was a 21-year-old student visiting Los Angeles and staying at the famous Hotel Cecil. On January 31, 2013, the day she planned to travel to Santa Cruz, her parents had no further information about her, so they contacted the authorities to be able to locate her.

On February 14, the police released a video on broadcast television showing Lam entering one of the elevators. The images attracted worldwide interest due to the strange behavior of the young woman.

On the morning of February 19, Elisa Lam’s body was found in one of the four tanks that supplied water to the guest rooms. Since that day, his case and how he lost his life have been a mystery.

Release date of Crime Scene: Disappearance at Hotel Cecil

The four-episode season 1 will be available on Netflix from February 10, 2021 .