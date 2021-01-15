For some time, Netflix has been betting on true crime series, shows that feature famous unsolved police cases or that gained great attention at the time.

For the next few weeks, the streaming company plans to launch Crime Scene: Disappearance at Hotel Cecil, a docuserie about the mysterious disappearance of Elisa Lam in Los Angeles, United States.

Disappearance and subsequent death of Elisa Lam will be analyzed in Netflix docuserie Photo: Netflix

What happened to Elisa Lam in 2013?

Elisa Lam was a 21-year-old student visiting Los Angeles who stayed at the famous Hotel Cecil. On January 31, 2013, the day she was planning to travel to Santa Cruz, her parents had no further information about her, so they contacted the authorities to locate her.

On February 14, the Los Angeles police released a video on free television showing Lam entering one of the elevators. The video attracted worldwide interest due to the strange behavior of the young woman.

On the morning of February 19, Elisa Lam’s body was found in one of the four tanks that supplied water to the guest rooms. Since that day, his case and how he lost his life have been a mystery.

Release date of Crime Scene: Disappearance at Hotel Cecil

Four-episode season 1 will be available on Netflix from February 10, 2021 . Crime scene will include interviews with investigators, guests and hotel employees who witnessed the incident, according to information provided by Variety.