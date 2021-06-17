Elisa Isoardi participated in the latest edition ofIsland of the Famous. The showgirl was one of the favorites to get to the end but due to an eye problem she was forced to return home prematurely. But despite the few weeks spent in Honduras Isoardi managed to arouse the interest of the public so much that Mediaset he was considering whether to assign her the conduct of a program in view of the new schedule.

Source: Mediaset

In fact, for the new Canale 5 schedule, numerous cuts and innovations are planned with new programs ready to start to bring a wave of change. In these days, however, it would seem that no official offer has arrived at the Isoardi who now risks not having a project to take part in.

Source: Mediaset

Yet another disappointment for the showgirl who in recent days had also received the blessing of a sacred monster of Italian television such as Maurizio Costanzo: “he is young and can afford several attempts “ – he said.

In recent weeks there had been talk of Elisa at the center of some possible new programs such as Scenes from a Wedding, a modern version of the historic format of the 90s, or like the Big Brother Vip in the role of columnist, a position that will be occupied by the couple Adriana Volpe- Sonia Bruganelli. In short, a great disappointment is coming for the presenter.

Elisa Isoardi is likely to remain dry-mouthed

Source: Google

While on the one hand the tv del biscione would seem unwilling to assign any transmission to Isoardi, the same goes for Rai which closed with her a few years ago and there are no prospects for second thoughts in sight. Bad news but above all unexpected given his great success atIsland of the Famous which seemed to relaunch the presenter and her future. The next few months will therefore be important to understand the decisions of all the parties involved. Meanwhile, for now, he is enjoying his holidays waiting for a call.