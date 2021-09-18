Home » News » Elisa Isoardi: backfire with Alessandro Di Paolo?

Has Elisa Isoardi found love again? The former host of the Prova del Cuoco was caught by the paparazzi while she was spending a relaxing day at the beach in the company of her ex-boyfriend Alessandro di Paolo. The photos showed Isoardi with a ring on her finger: is there an air of marriage between the two?

Elisa Isoardi is not single anymore? The former presenter of La Prova del Cuoco and former shipwreckedIsland of the Famous he had confessed to having had several problems in the sentimental field in being able to find the right person who could stay by his side. After the romance with Matteo Salvini and after the alleged flirtation, never confirmed, with Raimondo Todaro in Dancing with the Stars, Isoardi seems to have found happiness again.

As evidenced by some shots of the paparazzi, which they have taken Elisa Isoardi during one of the last days at sea on the beach of Fregene, the presenter would return with her ex boyfriend Alessandro Di Paolo and the two would already have big couple projects!

Elisa Isoardi: is it love with Di Paolo?

Elisa Isoardi, in fact, she was caught in the company of Alessandro Di Paolo: first a romantic lunch on the beach, then a walk in Fregene and a lot of complicity that emerges from the shots. Not only that, i paparazzi they noticed a very important detail: Elisa Isoardi wore a precious one throughout the day ring on the finger.

The presenter had already previously sported this jewel, characterized by a luminous emerald green stone and which would have been a gift made in the past by Alessandro Di Paolo. The fact that Elisa Isaordi has chosen to wear it again highlights how the bond between the two is very solid.

The misunderstandings that led them to move away seem to have been overcome, but what meaning can be attributed to the ring? Elisa Isoardi and Alessandro di Paolo will already be thinking about wedding? Such a big step seems to be premature, but the ring is already there: when is the wedding?