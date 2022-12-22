Elisa is sick, tour dates cancelled: “They thought she was labyrinthine” | VIDEO

“Thanks for the good wishes, I apologize to you but I was unable to do the concerts scheduled in Turin and I won’t even go on stage in Florence”. So Elisa began to explain why some of her tour dates were skipped.

The problem is to be found in Elisa’s health. “I suffer from paroxysmal positional vertigo”, the diagnosis is clear and has just arrived. Before, in fact, it was thought to be “just a simple labyrinthitis”.

Paroxysmal positional vertigo is a disorder that causes severe dizziness and nausea. A problem that led her to cancel all concerts.

Bad news to which the Friulian singer immediately wanted to give the place it deserves: “Nothing serious, even if when it occurred, the first 24 hours was like being at the amusement park”.