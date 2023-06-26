For everyone she is “the teacher of italics”. Elisa Esposito announced in these hours that she will leave TikTok, through a video in which she explained that she wanted to take a break from social media. The influencer explained that – since it is a job for her – the repeated loss of her Tiktok profile is a serious fact, and for this very reason she has decided to move to another platform.

“I have decided to take a break from Tiktok,” announced Elisa Esposito. “In the last month I have been targeted by the platform, in the sense that it keeps deleting and banning my videos. I have lost my Tiktok profile about nine times and I already know that people will be happy because unfortunately most Italians want this: that is, to see the failure of other people’s lives. From today I’m moving to Youtube”, said the influencer.

“This is because I’m on Tiktok I’m in a Shadow ban, that is when the platform restricts the visibility of your profile or the content you publish. Tiktok’s algorithm sucks these days. I admit that because of this I am stressed and every day I have fits of tears and anger “, added the professor of the italics.

“All this because I work with social networks and it is not normal for all this to happen. If there are negative comments to my video I will block them all because I don’t want to read these things anymore. I’ve reached the limit of endurance. This is why I decided to take a few days off from social media in general”, concluded Elisa Esposito.