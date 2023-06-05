Without a shadow of a doubt, everyone knows Eliza Esposito for being a famous Tik Toker. A few months after the explosion of the fashion of the language “Italic”, the girl is back on social media with a whole new trend. We are talking about the “Maranzivoe”. Let’s find out together what it is in detail.

Elisa Esposito is known to all web users as the cursive teacher. About a year ago, the girl started the trend on TikTok. However, this time she made her comeback on social media to launch a new fashion. We are talking about the fusion between the cursive language and the new way of speaking of the Milanese “maranza”. From here comes a new language: the “Maranzivoe“, defined by the same author as the language of summer.

To explain the functioning of this new way of speaking was herself through a post posted on his social account TikTok. These were hers words:

During the year, the “maranza” became very fashionable”.

It goes without saying that Elisa Esposito’s new content, which she herself calls a lesson, has received numerous criticisms. In fact, it didn’t take long for the influencer to end up back in the focus of controversy. Anyway, the web it was divided into two parts: there are those who say they are nostalgic for italics urging the girl to return to old habits and those who appreciate this new trend.

Therefore, many users argue that this too video it will go viral in the course of a few hours and will give the Tik Toker a lot of visibility. It’s not all. During the lesson, Elisa also explained some rgrammatical rules and sang a song completely in the “Maranzivoe” language.