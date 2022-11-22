Elisa Esposito kicked out of the national team bus by Bonucci, the cursive teacher on fake news: “In your opinion, I get on the national team bus by chance. It wasn’t me”

On social media it spreads fake news: Elisa Esposito, the cursive teacher, kicked out of the national football team bus by Bonucci. A hoax born and gone viral on TikTok due to a video with millions of views in which a girl, who got on the Italian national team bus, would be kicked out by the blue and Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci. “No, no, no, you can’t come up here. Get off” are the words that are heard from the video.

For some mysterious reason someone mistakenly thought it was Elisa Esposito. Nothing true. And she clarified everything: “I have the DMs of the other social network clogged with these messages (Go down oh ed). Even the comments here on TikTok. But I swear I don’t even know what you’re talking about. Then I open TikTok, go to the trends and find “Elisa Esposito kicked out by Bonucci”. But in what sense? But boy, no! There are two things: either TikTok has gone crazy. But guys, at times I don’t even know who it is. I swear I wasn’t that girl. But then, according to you, I get on the national team bus at random. It was not me”.

Elisa Esposito kicked out of the national team bus by Bonucci, the fake news. She speaks the teacher of italics. Video





Subscribe to the newsletter

