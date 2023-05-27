Elisa Esposito, the girl who gained popularity by teaching “cursive” on social media, responded to the haters who attacked her for her earnings from being an influencer. So far nothing particularly strange. But one of her statements has sparked further controversy.

Elisa, with a Tik Tok video, explained that she has always remained silent in the face of the comments of those who criticize her for her career on social media, but that she has decided to respond to those who invite her to think about her professional future with a different job from what he does on social media. “If you earn on a normal salary of around 1,300 euros a month, it’s your fault, not mine”, said Elisa who then added: “First of all, I was born and raised with parents who have humble jobs. Italy is not to blame, nobody is to blame but yourselves. It is you who decide your course of study and life”.

To those who invite her to study in order to build a career, Elisa Esposito replies that she concluded her studies with “a diploma in aesthetics, I want to open a beauty center in the future. I can live on that. So don’t come and tell me that once my social media career is over I won’t do anything, I’m not afraid for my future. Many people also wish me evil, failure”.

“I went to a beauty school and several internships. I was in the shop almost 10 hours a day, they didn’t pay me. It was for a short time, but it was enough for me to understand that I didn’t want to lead that life, I didn’t want to be exploited by anyone”, added Elisa defending her choices which, today, have allowed her to bring home the earnings she receives currently.