He was only 33 years old Elia Maietti and a few hours ago she had given birth to her daughter Alice. Due to a cerebral hemorrhage that did not give her a chance, the young woman died suddenly on Thursday morning at the Cona hospital, in the province of Ferrara, in Emilia Romagna.

Everything seemed to be going well, when suddenly the 33-year-old woman started to feel bad stomach pains and to vomit. His health conditions deteriorated rapidly, up to a coma and then, in the evening, to his death.

A friend of the woman decided to throw up GoFundMe a fundraiser to help the little girl. In a few hours, more than 20,000 euros were raised.

Alice’s mother is Elisa, she left giving the world her most precious asset. Elisa lived her life at the service of others, without reservations, she believed in a better world where everyone had to do their part to make it so. It takes an entire village to raise a child and now Alice needs all of us to do it well. Just as Elisa has always been generous in her life, we are certain that each of you in her little way will be able to play her part for little Alice.

Woman dies within hours of giving birth: the local community embraces Elisa Maietti’s family

Elisa Maietti unfortunately died at the Sant’Anna di Cona hospital, where she was hospitalized for the birth of her firstborn. The labor and delivery had gone well, then suddenly tragedy.

An autopsy will probably be performed on her body to shed light on the causes of death and ascertain any responsibility for the disappearance of the researcher in medical statistics.