Grave mourning in the province of Varese, victim of a motorcycle accident with her boyfriend, Elisa Mazzucchelli died at the age of 27

A very serious accident between cars and motorbikes took place on the evening of Thursday 4 May, in the province of Varese. Elisa Mazzucchelli after 3 days of agony in the hospital, he sadly took his last breath. She was riding in the vehicle with her boyfriend.

Obviously the sad news has started to circulate throughout the community and there are so many people who have wanted remember the girl with a post on social media.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place on the evening of Thursday 4 May. Precisely along the road that connects Monza to Saronno, even if the two of them lived in the province of Varese.

Elisa was riding the motorcycle driven by hers fiancé. It is not yet clear where they were headed, but the aim was certainly to be together and to spend time in the name of light-heartedness.

When suddenly, for reasons still to be clarified by the police, the 27-year-old lost control of his vehicle and collided against a car.

The impact appeared a lot serious right away. The two boys were thrown on the asphalt for several meters. As a result, passers-by asked for the timely intervention of the paramedics.

The death of Elisa Mazzucchelli after the accident

The rescuers who intervened transported the boy to the Varese hospital, which they then have resigned shortly after. Instead Elisa was airlifted to the hospital Niguarda from Milan.

However, it is right here that after three long days of agony, on Sunday 7 May, he exhaled his last breath. The doctors had no choice but to give up and then declare her death.

This sudden and heartbreaking loss has shocked thousands of people. Elisa was a lot known and there are so many friends and her old classmates, who wanted to remember her with a post on social media.