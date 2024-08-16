Elisa Conzadori, Hit by Train Due to a Breakdown: Family Still Seeks Justice After 4 Years

Four years later the tragic death of Elisa Conzadoriabout thirty people, including family members, friends and residents of the Lombard municipalities of Maleo and Pizzighettone, gathered at the Maleo level crossingwhere the 34-year-old was hit by a moving Regio Express Milan-Mantua train. The demonstration, accompanied by a banner, expressed the request for justice after the investigation by the Lodi Prosecutor’s Office for manslaughter against Rfi technicians was archived twice.

Family hopes for new testimony

Elisa’s father stated that, despite the criminal case being closed, the civil judge could reopen the trial to hear again all the witnesses involved. The commemoration ended with a touching symbolic gesture: the release of dozens of white balloons into the sky, in memory of Elisa.