Elisa Carrió was in favor of postponing both the PASO and the general legislative elections for a month, in the framework of the coronavirus pandemic. The founding leader of Together for Change did so by arguing that “You cannot vote in the midst of the national duel”, in reference to those killed by the covid in the country. With the data of this Sunday, the fatal cases reached 67,325.

“I was one of those who helped tell (the Government) not to have so many fronts. We are going to postpone the elections: to September the primaries, and to November the general, with the clause that I wrote myself that the PASO are a public right of the parties and that this law cannot be changed this year, “Carrió said in dialogue with LN +.

He continued: “As there will be no vaccines, you cannot vote in the midst of the national duel. I think that nobody registers it. There are two or three million people who have lost relatives, friends. I myself have lost four in the last week. You have to respect that. It is not about who wins power, it is about Argentina ”.

Indeed, in the agreement held days ago between the ruling party and the opposition it was decided to reschedule the PASO for September 12 and the general ones for November 14. On July 14 the electoral alliances must be registered and on July 24 the lists close.

In this painting, for Carrió “they have flipped it Alberto Fernández as president, “while considering that the president says” what Cristina Kirchner wants to hear. “

“Who is weakening the president is the own faction of the government itself. Cristina’s faction flipped Fernández“,” Lilita “pointed out.

And he continued in relation to the tensions of recent weeks in the government’s own sectors around the Minister of Economy Martín Guzmán and his policy of greater adjustment in full negotiation with the IMF: “What is coming is very difficult because Cristina cannot stop, already has turned to Guzmán“.

His description of the presidential tour, in company with Guzmán, was categorical: “That trip to Europe is from naked king next to a minister gone“.

Carrió characterized then that when a government “is so weak” she “defends” institutions and democracy “because anarchy is the worst scenario in the face of an inevitable economic crisis “.

Likewise, the former deputy assessed that Governor Axel Kicillof “he’s very scared”, since “he knows what is coming to him in the Province of Buenos Aires, where there are notorious injustices.”

“Kicillof is a studious boy, but he lives in another era and when reality opposes them they start screaming as if they were a creature, “he said.

Hawks and pigeons

Without mentioning specific leaders in the opposition army, Elisa Carrió seemed to mark strategy differences within the JxC coalition. He did so in the face of the legislative elections of November and 2023, within the framework of the economic crisis that the country is going through.

“Mauricio Macri told me ‘but you were a hawk?’. ‘No’, I said, ‘you are wrong, I am a hawk to defend the causes against corruption’. There are no opportunistic hawks, if at all there are opportunistic parrots, those who at the time of the crisis cackle and people say ‘look how well, they talk all the time’, (but) avoid responsibility for what is coming, “said the former deputy.

He elaborated: “I intend to lead together with many leaders of Juntos por el Cambio an Argentina that does not have deaths again as in the past. Juntos por el Cambio will solve its problems because there is a group of leaders who are not hawks. in charge of driving responsibility. ”

“Argentina is going to come out united, no dead like in Colombia“, concluded Carrió, anchored in South America today.

DS