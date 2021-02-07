Elisa Carrió and her block of national deputies will denounce President Alberto Fernández and Vice President Cristina Kirchner, among others, for the supposed emptying of YPF and maneuvers with the renegotiation of the oil company’s debt.

Spokespersons for Carrió announced that the modifications in the offer to negotiate its debt made by the board of YPF -controlled by La Cámpora- provoked in recent days a considerable fall and rise in the shares of the oil company on Wall Street.

The pressure from Cristina Kirchner to dismiss the outgoing YPF president, Guillermo Nielsen, and his replacement by the deputy governor of Santa Cruz, Pablo Gonzalez, “the ups and downs of stocks increased even more “, says the complaint.

“This fact caused fluctuations in the price of the shares, allowing all kinds of financial speculations and significant gains to insiders”, Warns the presentation to which Clarín agreed.

The presentation, written by the deputy and lawyer specializing in the energy issue Paula Oliveto, affirms that “it is implausible to think that these events they do not have the endorsement of President Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner”.

Carrió will send the complaint to a lottery but surely the Federal Chamber will send it due to connection to a cause that federal judge Ariel Lijo has.

YPF will disclose on Monday the results of the debt swap that he proposed to a group of holders of his bonds totaling some US $ 6.6 billion. Then, on Monday it will be known if it managed to restructure the short maturity that it has scheduled for March 23 for US $ 412 million so as not to fall into default.

In recent weeks, Carrió’s complaint adds, “the company changed the conditions and proposed to reschedule all its bonuses up to the sum of 6.227 million dollars. In other words, not only those with a close maturity date but all the bonds ”.

That initial proposal “I generate a collapse of the value of shares on both the Buenos Aires Stock Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. The company offered three papers that paid neither interest nor capital until December 31, 2022 ”.

“This maneuver again caused a decrease in the value of the shares and evidently that was the real objective of such a laughable initial proposal“, he claimed.

On January 25 and before the rejection of the bondholders, “YPF modifies the offer. Among the changes that it incorporated, it increased the interest rates it will pay and shortened the amortization structure ”.

“The difference between the first proposal, which collapsed the share price, and the second proposal It is notorious and in no way can it be thought that it was the result of chance or the evolution of the markets”Says Carrió’s complaint.

In addition, it proposes “A pledge on shares of its subsidiary YPF Luz”. It is the company in charge of the production of renewable energies where “YPF has a dominant position and to a lesser extent General Electric and the Chinese state fund Silk Road Fund participate.”

“It cannot be ignored that this unusual guarantee is made precisely with a firm dedicated to renewable energy, resources that will be essential for the sustainable development of our country,” he added. If YPF does not pay, creditors may stay with YPF Luz, he warned.

The fall in the value of the shares, on the one hand, causes profits to speculators but, on the other, “they harm their shareholders, among which is the ANSeS Sustainability Guarantee Fund and they cause the lack of financing of important projects like Vaca Muerta ”.

On the other hand, the presence of “members of the Cámpora in the YPF board clears the direct path to the use of the company as a political box and its consequent emptying ”.

For Carrió, “The lack of coordination in the decisions in the resolutions of its directors, with the economic team and the Central Bank was the starting point of a new emptying process”.

The complaint warns if the real intention is not to “empty YPF” to then sell it to a group of friendly entrepreneurs at a low price.

The reported situations “they are fertile ground for businessmen close to the party of governments or their geopolitical interests ”who do business with State subsidies.

“The purchase at a low price of Edenor by the Vila-Manzano group, among others, show this model where companies change owners with very little investment. This is how an identical matrix to the one already denounced when Eskenazi joined YPF is enshrined, ”he added.

This maneuver was repeated in June last year, when President Alberto Fernández announced that the state would intervene and expropriate the Vicentin agro-export bank. He wanted Vicentin’s assets “to become part of a trust fund that would be managed by YPF Agro, a subsidiary company of the state-controlled oil company, ”he added.

“It is not understood then what is the objective of these decisions since it seems naive to argue only the absence of dollars since the import also requires a significant outlay of that currency. This shows that there are other spurious reasons behind the measures”, He added. The complaint states that in the coming months oil and gas imports will increase due to the drop in YPF’s production.

Another fact that “sheds light on the depredation of YPF is the sale of the corporate building, located in Puerto Madero, for”$ 400 million almost a third of the market value that the company presents today: 1,500 million dollars ”.

For Carrió, the first emptying of YPF “occurred in 1992, during the Carlos Menem government and with the help of Néstor Kirchner, YPF was privatized.”

In 2006 Carrió presented the first complaint to the Federal Justice where he requested an investigation be carried out “the process of emptying the Repsol YPF company due to the entry of the Petersen group” He recalled that after 2008, Alberto Fernández was a “consultant on current issues” for YPF -Repsol, due to steps taken by former President Kirchner himself.

In 2014, after the controversial re-nationalization of YPF by Cristina, the then Minister of Economy and current Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof “Paid 5,000 million dollars to Repsol for 51% of the shares, scandalous maneuver to the detriment of the Argentines ”. In the complaint that Judge Lijo already has, Carrió requested the investigation of Kicillof and the former secretary of Planning Coordination, Roberto Baratta.

“The amount that Kicillof paid to Repsol was unjustifiably high, definitively consummating the emptying of the company ”, he added.

Then the Spanish justice sold two Petersen Group companies that had YPF shares. The Burford fund purchased the rights to litigate from those firms.

As a culmination in 2015, a trial began in New York that “could cost the country between US $ 2.5 billion and US $ 14 billion, originated in the expropriation of YPF in 2012 ”.

The Government of Cambiemos received in 2015 “a debt of US $ 8,560 million, from the management of Kirchnerism, of which US $ 4.2 billion were contracted after the expropriation of 51% of Repsol’s shares, during the Galuccio / Kicillof administration, between 2012 and 2015 ”.

In the parts of the tests required of Justice, Carrió requested:

– Ask the US SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission, the National Securities Commission) to report if there are complaints against YPF and if it received any type of sanction for changes in the value of its shares.

– The National Securities Commission is required to carry out a detailed report on the stock market movement of YPF shares since Alberto Fernández assumed the presidency

– The FIU is required to report if they were detected alerts related to the purchase and sale of shares of YPF or its associates from 2019 to the present.

– The Buenos Aires Stock Exchange is ordered to carry out a report tending to determine the fluctuations suffered by the shares of the Argentine oil company

– Urgent intervention is given to a judicial overseer in order to supervise the denounced debt restructuring process in order to preserve the country’s assets

– The Sustainability Guarantee Fund is required to carry out a detailed report regarding its shareholding in YPF.

