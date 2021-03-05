With a photo before the imposing altar of the basilica of Luján, the former deputy Elisa Carrió wore a tweet in which she described “praying for the salvation of Argentina “.

.The truth is that Carrió took the break to go to Luján from Exaltación de la Cruz, where he resides. She prayed, dressed in black and took her picture with the chinstrap mandatory required for entry to the cathedral.

From their surroundings they ruled out that the leader of the Civic Coalition had some kind of political meeting underway in the area, which has allowed her to combine her religious devotion with her political work: Carrió is a fervent Catholic believer and respects Lent, the previous period to the celebration of Passover, so his agenda is far from the conjuncture. At least, from that phrase in these hours.

Because on Thursday morning, Carrió had used the same social network to declaim “embarrassment and moral disgust” by those who are “subverting the Constitution or negotiating in secret”, in reference to published information on agreements of government officials and opponents in the Council of the Magistracy. “Neither Argentina nor the Republic is saved, it seems everything was orchestrated for the moral and economic disaster of the Nation,” concluded the former deputy and original founder of the space called Cambiemos.

And after the judicial exposition of Cristina Kirchner via Zoom, Carrió had devoted very hard considerations to her: “It is so destabilized that already says stupid things, “he tipped.

It seems all orchestrated for the moral and economic disaster of the Nation 🇦🇷 – Elisa Lilita Carrió (@elisacarrio) March 4, 2021

On Tuesday, Carrió had criticized Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner and Oscar Parrilli with the rigor of his character for “subverting the institutional order”, as a result of the creation of the controversial bicameral commission that will control judges, mentioned by the ultra-Kirchnerist senator and endorsed by the previous presidential words.

But also, Mauricio Macri’s germinal ally in Together for Change had warned his own: “We are going to the extreme Argentina. Widening the crack today is suicidal. We are going to work for the union of Argentines in a republican framework. We are not going to be functional to the extreme approach of Cristina Kirchner, answering her with another extreme. We still may not be Venezuela. Intelligence is needed, not confrontation, “he wrote.

And he assured that “there are 70% of Argentines who are fed up with the confrontation, the crack and the lack of justice for the corrupt“.

By Lent, Carrió had unsuccessfully requested that the debate on the legalization of abortion be delayed in 2019, which, in addition to not being considered, earned him criticism. In her political career, it has been common that in periods of religious introspection and relevant dates for the Catholic calendar, the opposition leader calls herself to silence or minimize your media exposure in pursuit of the tradition of their beliefs.

“It is time to return to God”, Carrió wrote, in that sense and as the epigraph of his photo on Twitter

DS