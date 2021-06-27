Elisa Carrió was blunt: “If there are inmates I’m not here, don’t count on me for an inmate,” said the leader of the Civic Coalition. She was speaking to the leadership of Together for Change in the province of Buenos Aires, where the founder of the space wants to be a candidate, but sets her conditions.

A pre-candidate for deputy who intends to be the head of the list, she also spoke about not wanting to get into “a war” or a “parricidal struggle” – referring to those who want to displace Mauricio Macri- from the command of space. Thus Carrió heated up the disputes of the forces that make up the opposition space.

In dialogue with TN, he declared: “In the end we all have to be together.” “An intern causes a lot of personal harm“, he added and excused himself in the wear that this effort would generate to his health.

“And then there cannot be a team with political friendship when it comes to facing, avoiding the catastrophe and being able to give Argentina a way out. If people see us with that ambition, I think they won’t vote for us. You have to give in, get off, “he continued.

“If there is a fight I will not be campaigning. I play the personal but if there are inmates I am not. I am not going to that fratricidal fight. Do not count on me for an inmate,” reiterated the former deputy who agrees with the moderate wing that represents Head of the Buenos Aires Government Horacio Rodríguez Larreta.

The leader of the Civic Coalition analyzed: “The most miserable stage of political life in all parties and all societies is when candidates are defined.”

According to her, it is because “it is when people that you think are humble, they become superb“In that sense, he said that is going to happen:” But in the middle we have to handle the tension“.

According to his vision, they have that “that handle those who don’t want charges“.” In this case it’s me, “he estimated.

“I am retired, if I am doing this work person by person, district by district, it is precisely to regenerate from political friendship that is being built, “Carrió continued.

The former deputy sent a message to those in her political space. “If you have a position as senator and your term did not end, then get off the candidacy; if you are a deputy in a district, for example Santa Fe, and you are in the middle of term, get off.” Carrió did not want to give names who his darts were pointing at.

He also made it clear that the figure of Facundo Manes, makes noise and referred to it as “that boy who now wants to enter politics to become president in two years“.

“The role that history and life gave me is to open paths,” he said. He said that there are those who want to get “by helicopter to the Casa Rosada.” “They are not from one party or another, they are theirs. I would ask them for humility,” he continued and de Manes warned: “You have to see if you want unity“.

Santilli is the one who measures the best in the suburbs and has a huge political future. He has managed security in the City with exemplary behavior. #solounavueltamas @todonoticias – Elisa Lilita Carrió (@elisacarrio) June 27, 2021

On the other hand, she said that she “talks a lot” with Diego Santilli and that in her opinion “he is the one who measures very well today in the Buenos Aires suburbs.”

“He has handled security in an extraordinary way, the logistics operations of the vaccine in the City, he put his face for the Buenos Aires government and the truth that has a huge political future“he continued.

Likewise, he said that “he does not know who is going to be the ruler”, since in his view it may also be Jorge Macri or Manes who are candidates.

On the tribute to the victims of covid-19

After the tribute led by Alberto Fernández to the more than 90 thousand victims of covid-19 at the Kirchner Cultural Center (CCK), Carrió supported the national government initiative, but also took the opportunity to hit him for not doing it before.

“It seems to me very good that they have done it, and that at least they have done it before the 100,000 dead“, said the opposition leader in TN.

He revealed that he has his family “who are devastated” by having four cousins ​​killed by Covid. “It’s good that they (the President) realized that death is not a statisticInstead, they are people, families and there is a lot of grief and pain in Argentina, “he continued.

In addition, he hit the government for not having previously remembered the victims. “If they watch European TV they will realize that everyone has been paying tribute for a year,” he insisted.

And he shot: “We remember now because it’s election time, but we forgot for a year. “

Photograph provided by the Presidency of Argentina that shows President Alberto Fernández, the governors of the provinces and the mayor of the city of Buenos Aires, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, as they participate in a ceremony in honor of those who died from covid-19. Photo EFE.

A call to unity

Alberto Fernández headed this Sunday at noon the act of homage to the more than 90 thousand deaths from COVID throughout the country in the CCK, with the presence of almost all the governors and the head of the Buenos Aires Government, and with a call for unity, in the previous of the electoral campaign.

“This is a ceremony of recollection and reflection in tribute to the people who died from Covid 19,” explained Fernández at the beginning of his brief speech, a careful and emotional staging on the national network, the third since the outbreak of the pandemic. It lasted about 40 minutes.

Despite the invitation, Cristina Kirchner preferred to be absent, a constant in the official acts of the President, who called for the construction of a “united and supportive” Argentina that “takes care of the health of its inhabitants.”

With the presence of almost all the governors – they were absent only Arabela Racing, Juan Schiaretti Y Alicia kirchner-, the tribute also served as the setting in which the president and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta met again after the short-circuits around the administration of the restrictions and, in particular, school attendance.

Fernández sought to imitate the German model of homage to coronavirus victims in the run-up to his trip to Europe, and when the official death record climbs to 92,568 and infections to 4,405,247, according to Sunday’s report.

DS