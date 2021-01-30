Former national deputy Elisa Carrió reiterated her criticism of the Government, this time for the alleged implementation of a plan to win the elections with the aim of “Ensure impunity” in the causes of corruption that involve Kirchner leaders.

“The impunity agenda belongs to the entire PJ, it is not just Cristina’s. And obviously it includes Alberto Fernández because he is the president of the republic ”, he pointed out. And he added: “This is a Government that instead of taking care of the interests of the nation, it takes care of the personal interests of its members.”

In dialogue with the news channel LN +, the referent of the Civic Coalition said that the national administration “puts patches instead of taking substantive measures.” In that sense, he spoke of a “Bomb that is being created, where they are wasting money and melting the Argentina of the future to reach an election.

“When you think about the nation, this bomb is surely going to explode before because they cannot contain inflation. And you cannot raffle a nation for an election, you have to govern. The only thing that an Argentine electoralist did was break it for a long time ”, he added.

According to Carrió, this official plan includes “delaying the agreement with the International Monetary Fund” to “retain all the money and win the election.” “In the middle the nation bankrupt. They don’t care because all they want is to win to ensure impunity, “he said.

On the other hand, Carrió referred to the arrival of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, which he described as a “Extremely dangerous geopolitical strategy by Cristina ”.

“Russia is penetrating Latin America through Venezuela and Cuba. And now it is entering Argentina. This is the vaccine. This alliance leads us to dictatorship because these countries are dictatorships. Look at what is happening in Russia, where they have poisoned the opposition leader, ”he launched.

Kirchnerism shares this vision, don’t forget that (Carlos) Zannini was a member of Maoism. It is pure authoritarianism. What they want is for there to be no middle class, for people to be slaves and for large companies to be theirs. That is Formosa and Santa Cruz ”, he added.

Speaking of Formosa, where opposition leaders denounce human rights violations within the framework of measures against the coronavirus, the former deputy assured that Governor Gildo Insfrán has the support of the PJ for “business”, such as the restructuring of the provincial debt carried out by the firm The Old Found, by Alejandro Vandenbroele, and “drug trafficking.” “We are on the border with Paraguay, the smuggling is absolutely managed,” he said.

He also referred to the sale of drugs as “financing of politics in the suburbs” and pointed to the leaders of The Campora. “There are many from La Cámpora who have addiction problems and consequently are prisoners of drug trafficking, it is obvious, we have seen it in Deputies, one day I asked myself, what happens to this boy, is he hard, what is he hard? , past cocaine. I’m not going to get involved with the personal issues of those who are addicts, but I’m talking about political practices, “he said.

Regarding the economic situation of the country, he said that “we have very serious structural problems and we are always plugging them, we see an increasingly poor and less credible Argentina, all Argentine assets have fallen and the ANSES stabilization funds are going bankrupt.” The dollar is not the real, what the producer is charging is much less, the one that melts is the producer who buys the inputs with the inflation of a future dollar, “he stressed.

