Elisa Carrió again referred to the scandal of the VIP vaccination on the night of this Thursday and spoke about the opposition march that is organized throughout the country on Saturday 27: “I would like to go to claim and ask for an Argentina with moral identity“.

The referent of the Civic Coalition-ARI highlighted that the meeting it shouldn’t be against the government of Alberto Fernández in a timely manner, but against the “false morality of the Argentines.”

In that sense, he explained that “false morality understands us all” and exemplified with daily events such as offering bribery of police officers or getting ahead in line: “We believe in Creole liveliness and that is repeated in the rulers when they come to power “.

“The Argentine Republic is dying. We must march to change our behaviors. We know that there are many things that we do and that they are wrong, “said the founding partner of the Together for Change alliance.

Later demanded more resignations for what happened with the vaccines and named to the director of the Posadas Hospital, Alberto Maceira: “You cannot say that you vaccinated people who did not correspond to you because ‘the minister’s secretary asked me to do so’, it is something ethical“, he ruled.

However, in the face of the controversies and complaints about the distribution of vaccines by the Government of the City of Buenos Aires, Carrió made an emphatic defense of the Buenos Aires Minister of Health: “I put both hands on fire for (Fernán) Quirós, he is the doctor who took care of Argentina,” he said, but clarified: “But you do have to investigate the second lines.”.

Carrió defends Quirós, profiled as an emerging politician from the pandemic for the hosts of the PRO, but it reveals their objections.

Previously, Lilita he had conjectured that in a hypothetical government of Mauricio Macri there would also have been “a VIP room.” “In any government there would have been privileges, because it is the Argentine system that gives privileges; that is why this must be a moral conversation among all,” he reaffirmed about the opposition call.

Consulted on the news channel TN for his considerations once known as the judgment of the K-Money Route trial, which had it as original complainant, the former deputy did not hesitate: “It is important that the country, that society know the truth. And the truth is that they stole, who washed silver and took over the Nation. “

And he continued: “Cristina Kirchner it will end with house arrest because she will be over 70 years old, but she will be condemned by the Supreme Court, I am sure, “she insisted.

Duplex with Patricia Bullrich

When the interview on Diego Leuco’s program ended, Carrió was joined with another guest: Patricia Bullrich, who said that days ago they had held a meeting at the home of the reference of the Civic Coalitionto, in Exaltation of the Cross. “It was a great meeting, we talked about life. Lilita takes me to another different world of politics, she makes me open my heart. She is one of the brightest leaders in Argentina, “he said.

And he completed: “being able to discuss strategies is essential for Juntos por el Cambio and that is what we talked about with Carrió.” On a duplex screen, Carrió listened and nodded, while having tea.

DS