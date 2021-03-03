On Wednesday, the leader of the Civic Coalition (CC) Elisa Carrió joined the criticism of the government’s efforts to create a Bicameral Commission to monitor the performance of the Judiciary.

“Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner and Oscar Parrilli are one step away from subverting the institutional order, violating articles 1 and 36 of the National Constitution,” Carrió warned through his Twitter account.

The former national deputy warned: “We are going to extreme Argentina” and remarked that “Expanding the crack today is suicidal for the Argentine Republic”.

Alberto Fernández, Cristina Kirchner and Oscar Parrilli are one step away from subverting the institutional order, violating articles 1 and 36 of the National Constitution.

We are going to the extreme Argentina. Expanding the crack today is suicidal for the Argentine Republic. – Elisa Lilita Carrió (@elisacarrio) March 3, 2021

“We are going to work for the union of Argentines in a republican framework. We are not going to be functional to the extreme approach of Cristina Kirchner answering him with another extreme. We still may not be Venezuela“, it was differentiated.

The former deputy considered that “intelligence is needed, not confrontation” to overcome Argentina’s problems. “I’m sure there are sixty percent of Argentines who are fed up with the confrontation, the rift and the lack of justice for the corrupt“, full.

Carrió spoke in the midst of the controversy that was generated by the official efforts to create a bicameral commission that exercises “crossed control” over the Judicial Power, such as requested by President Alberto Fernández in his speech on March 1 to inaugurate the period of ordinary sessions. Senator Parrilli was the first to take up that flag at the legislative level.

In this regard, the Minister of Justice Marcela Losardo sought to contain the criticism by pointing out that the purpose of this body is to “analyze the functioning” of the Justice. “It is not going to arrogate powers of other powers, such as disciplinary matters”Therefore, “it will not be able to sanction” the magistrates, since this action “is not constitutional.”

“What the bicameral will do is study the functioning of the Judiciary, make proposals and summon public hearings,” the minister said in radio statements.

DS

Look also