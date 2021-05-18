The leader of the Civic Coalition, Elisa Carrió, said this Tuesday that it is isolated by close contact with someone infected with coronavirus.

He confirmed it in an audio that he published on his social networks: “Now that I am isolated by close contact, do not worry, the results are still negative“, he highlighted.

Carrió shared an audio on his Facebook account and stressed that it was a “spiritual and not a political” message. He said it when he said: “Do not be afraid, life and death are part of the same life“.

To all the people of the nation and especially to the peoples of the interior that are collapsed👇👇https://t.co/8re0sqwM9A – Elisa Lilita Carrió (@elisacarrio) May 18, 2021

And he continued: “While I am isolated, I started to think about those who work and are in the hospitals of the interior. I send them a huge kiss and I tell them all the people of the nation are accompanying them.”

The news comes in full political activity of the former deputy, with a presence in different media where she was interviewed.

In fact, two days ago in one of those interviews, Carrió came out to criticize the decision of former president Mauricio Macri to get vaccinated in Miami against the coronavirus. “If I was a leader of convictions and principles, I can’t go to Miami to get vaccinated“, he emphasized.

And he added: “A leader is born, not made. Now, leaderships can be destroyed. And that is a warning to everyone. A leader has to sustain his leadership. If I was a leader of convictions and principles, I cannot go to Miami to get vaccinated. Is it clear? I held. I live like I say I live“.

In January of this year, the leader of the Civic Coalition had said that she would not get the Sputnik vaccine against the coronavirus: “I would never get the vaccine because there is no clear information. It is a business of Cristina Kirchner and the Russians,” she said in dialogue. with La rosca (All News).

Although he later praised it: “It is a good vaccine, what I reject is the dictatorship of Vladimir Putin. If an AstraZeneca arrives I wear it”, He said in an interview from his home in Exaltación la Cruz.

AFG