Elisa Carrió gave an extensive interview again to address the central issues of the country’s political agenda: the pandemic and the Russian vaccine Sputnik V; the conflict with the countryside; the relationship of the national government with Justice and, finally, its political future facing the legislative of this 2021.

“The national government has not been the slightest serious about the vaccine issue. I would never get the vaccine because there is no clear information. It is a business of Cristina Kirchner and the Russians, “Carrió said in dialogue with The bagel (All News).

He continued: “We have made a criminal complaint against ANMAT and against (the Minister of Health) Ginés González García. The health of many Argentines is being played with. It is an imposition of Cristina to the government of Alberto Fernández. She imposed the Russian vaccine not forget it. We are in a very dangerous geopolitical alliance. “

This same week, the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, had asked the national government and the Anmat to make “all efforts to quickly release the confidentiality clause” regarding the results of phase 3, a phase in which they are all ongoing vaccinations. Also, Quirós said that he trusts “fully” in the Anmat.

The truth is that Carrió had already spoken days ago after a request from the toughest sectors of Kirchnerism was published demanding the freedom of Amado Boudou. Carrió then analyzed Boudou’s strategy: “Ask for a political solution or else speak up.”

“They know they have only eight months left for impunity. Because they know that they are going to lose the elections, that is why they put all the resources in the province of Buenos Aires, in order to win and consecrate an impunity that is transitory, because finally they are going to be convicted and they are already being convicted, they are in a game without exit and desperate, “he completed at the time.

Now he emphasized about the judicial situation and the possibility of a court that works alongside the Supreme Court: “They cannot put a court equated to the Supreme Court because it is not authorized by the Constitution, whether I like its members or not. “

And she added about CFK: “She is obsessed with her personal impunity.”

She was judgmental about Alberto Fernández and his link with the vice president: “The President makes mistakes every day. It seems to be out of Argentina and of the world as a kind of escapism of decisional power “.

Carrió also referred again to the conflict with the field who took the agenda during the last days and spoke in particular about the sayings of the deputy and economist Fernanda vallejos placeholder image, who called into question the national export system due to the impact on domestic trade of international price dynamics.

“Argentina falls in a day if the field does not export. What do you think we are going to live on?” Carrió said this Thursday.

Finally, regarding her political future, the leader of the Civic Coalition highlighted: “I can fight in the Province. If I measure and serve, I serve. I am already done. If they tell me ‘govern the province of Buenos Aires’, yes I would, even if it is the last thing I do in my life. “