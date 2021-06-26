Amid the internal differences that exist in Juntos por el Cambio regarding the candidates for this year’s legislative elections, the leader of the Civic Coalition, Elisa Carrió, said this Saturday that “I would be a candidate, but only to unite all” the members of the political space.

“She would be a candidate, but only to unite everyone, to lead a national campaign, to unite throughout the country,” Carrió anticipated in statements to CNN radio.

Along these lines, the founder of the Civic Coalition argued: “It is not that I want to be (a candidate), because it seems that there is an ambition, but if this serves the unit and that there are no winners or losers and I present a new generation of candidates, yes. “

“I am working for the unity of Argentina, because it cannot be divided. Consequently, in order not to be functional to a strategy of the vice president (Cristina Kirchner) which is to polarize to a point that we divide,” he stressed.

Faced with this scenario, Carrió warned that political leaders have to “rise to the occasion”, and he specified: “Together for Change has to build the necessary political friendship with all sectors to achieve unity and consensus. “

“Returning to parliament for me is a sacrifice, because I am at risk. It is the greatest sacrifice I can make for the unity of the party,” said the leader of Together for Change.

Regarding the list of candidates for the legislative elections, he affirmed that the political space has the “greatness” of the head of the PRO, Patricia Bullrich, and considered that the former Buenos Aires governor, María Eugenia Vidal, “must be in the army.” “so that they are all”.

“Both María Eugenia (Vidal) and Patricia (Bullrich) they have the will to unite and so do we “, he emphasized.

Carrió on the pandemic

The representative of the Civic Coalition asked for the “responsibility of the whole society“to face the coronavirus pandemic, and said that he only trusts the words of the Buenos Aires Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós.

“Me I trust only one person who is Fernán Quirós, that he told all Argentines yesterday that there may be a third wave as a result of the Delta variant, which is highly contagious, “he said.

Meanwhile, Carrió called for “the individual responsibility of all Argentines, but especially adolescents, because this variant we do not know what the consequences are “.

“The Missing the second dose of Sputnik V vaccine is a problem. Until the second one arrives, which seems to take time, Take care what has the first, “he advised.

Finally, the Cambiemos member added: “TWe all have to help, the numbers of infections are very high, there are many destroyed families “.