The reference of the Civic Coalition Elisa Carrió harshly criticized the conditions of the isolation centers for coronavirus in Formosa, said that it represents a “violation of human rights” and announced that he will request the federal intervention of the province.

“There is a very serious violation of human rights in Formosa, “the former deputy began her message. There she referred in harsh terms to” submission, isolation and humiliation in school establishments by people who are practically besieged for 14 days. “

The irregular situation was revealed through videos recorded in the Preventive Isolation Center of the Cinquantenaire Stadium, in the provincial capital. The place, intended for patients who tested positive, also houses people who have not yet received the test results, according to the accounts collected in these films.

“It violates the treaty on torture, the human right to circulate and a multiplicity of basic human rights also provided for in the Inter-American Convention on Human Rights,” said the former legislator, in an audio broadcast on her Twitter account.

In addition, Carrió assured: “We are going to request the intervention of the Human Rights commission, we are going to request a visit in situWe are going to go to the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights and we are going to request the federal intervention of the Executive Power of the province of Formosa. “

On the other hand, the lawyer also gave them recommendations those who cannot enter the province.

“Any person who must travel to Formosa for serious reasons such as the illness or early death of a family member, can file and must interpose habeas corpus, as it is not possible to go to Formosa to interpose it, in any federal jurisdiction of the country “, advised Carrió.

Already at the end of the message, he stressed the seriousness of the “violations of fundamental rights.”

“At this point, this is not the competence of the provincial justice, but we are in the framework of violations of fundamental rights in terms of physical freedom of people that corresponds to any jurisdiction. And any judge is competent,” he said.

The governor of Formosa, Gildo Insfrán, has already been denounced for the “inhumane conditions” in which coronavirus patients are isolated.

AFG