After comparing Alberto Fernández with “a diaper” – a phrase that sparked controversy in the political environment – the founding ally of Together for Change, Elisa Carrió, came out to clarify this Wednesday that the president “I didn’t mean to offend him.”

“‘Do you know what happened to me? Like now I am designing clothes with By Lilita I’m on the subject of textures; then i started to think of a texture like a cotton gauzeDo you understand? And I came up with a diaper because I remembered my first child’s diapers who is 46 years old, “Carrió said in dialogue with Radio Rivadavia.

The former deputy continued with her particular explanation. “Everyone has laughed a lot, but I did not want to offend the president,” he said to reinterpret his metaphor about was “as saying that it has weak power.

“How I am imbued with the subject of silks and no one was going to know what a cotton gauze looks like, I said a diaper. I left 47 years ago“, he sought to justify himself.

On Tuesday night, on the TN screen, Carrió had defined the president as “a thread, a small seam that comes out, a diaper”To later sustain Fernández is “weakened of power” or, even more, “has no power.”

Now, the leader of the Civic Coalition returned with the same thesis. “We are facing a president without power,” he reiterated but added his gaze on the ruling internal: “That is why he gets so angry with the opposition ,because in reality the screams in private are between them“.

And he developed his hypothesis: “There is a public cry against the (Supreme) Court and the opposition and there are real screams in private between Cristina with her son (Máximo Kirchner); between Cristina and Fernández, in relation to (the Minister of Economy, Martín) Guzmán, in relation to the governors. It has nothing to do with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta or the ruling of the Court because it does not even affect them. “

Therefore, Carrió concluded that “there is a crisis within the government itself“:” The problem today is within power; what Alberto Fernández and Cristina Kirchner cannot resolve is the question of power, especially with the economy. “

In that sense, returned to vindicate to Martín Guzmán, as he had done this Tuesday: “The problem is that (Cristina) does not love Guzmán and believes that he is an envoy of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) when it’s the only credibility factor. “

.

Between the candidacy and the internal own

Later, Carrió was consulted about the tensions in her own space and if she is among “the doves or the hawks” of Juntos por el Cambio (for the internal between Rodríguez Larreta and Patricia Bullrich). “I am on the line moderate, since always“, He said.

“I am a hawk when the presidents are up and corrupt. I think that the way out is not to become radicalized at one extreme or the other. It is not good to radicalize with Kirchnerism and it is not right to radicalize in an opposition that does not lead to the unity of Argentina, “said Carrió.

He added: “One thing is to fight against corruption and another thing is to leave Argentina, and I I don’t want to leave Argentina“.

Finally he referred to the elections this year. “I’ll be candidate if there are no candidates“, he launched, with his usual talent for generating mystery.

DS