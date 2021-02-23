Elisa Carrió again referred to the scandal of the VIP vaccination on Monday night, after another intense day in which the government of Alberto Fernández gave an official list of names and the Ministry of Health was raided.

Carrió, in this context, called to “march in silence”: “I call you to march in silence for an Argentine Republic with a moral identity, the old moral contract without which there is no culture, institutions, currency; without which we are being humiliated. “

In several sections of the report with From the Llano (TN), the referent of the Civic Coalition said that it sought to speak without “Manichaeisms”, also understanding that as “citizens we have consented to the loss of moral conscience in Argentina“.

Under this reflection, Carrió directly considered that in a hypothetical government of Mauricio Macri there would also have been “a VIP room.”

Argument: “In any government there would have been privileges, because it is the Argentine system that gives privileges; that is why this should be a moral conversation among all “.

He continued, referring to Kirchnerism: “They are guilty and criminal for doing what they do […]. Criminal guilt has to be paid by those who did this […]. It is no longer about privileges, but privileges can determine life or death. “

Carrió also assessed that the request to resign to Ginés González García was an act of “cynicism”.

“They cut off the head of someone who is part of the drug corporation in Argentina, but that is not enough, this could not be ignored by the president (Alberto Fernández) “, developed the former deputy in reference to the now former Minister of Health.

He added: “Nobody was unaware that La Cámpora affiliated in exchange for a vaccine; Cristina (Kirchner) cannot avoid it either. ” On Sunday, Carrió had already crossed over to group K: “What did they think that if the boys from La Cámpora gave the vaccine and vaccinated themselves, there would not be a VIP lounge in Argentina of privileges. scandalize? “.

Finally, Carrió said that from his space they presented a project for political, business and union leaders to be the last to be vaccinated.

And he concluded in this regard: “I’m going to get vaccinated last because you have to set an example even if it costs you your life. “