The leader of the Civic Coalition (CC) Elisa Carrió came out this Wednesday to demand that the “honest judges resist the abuses of the Executive Power”, after it was learned that the Anses led by Kirchnerista Fernanda Raverta called on several magistrates to retire.

“Forcing mass retirements of judges is the final destruction attempt of the Republic by Cristina Kirchner ”, stated Carrió.

That was also the pronouncement of the president of the CC, Maximiliano Ferraro, and the head of the block of national deputies, Juan Manuel López.

“After the scandalous sanction of the modification of the pension scheme for magistrates, from the CC we said that the real reason was generate more vacancies in the Judiciary. This was added to the withdrawal of the Senate, of the specifications of judges, by Alberto Fernández, and the vacancies that are expected to be created through the judicial reform will be added, ”warned the referents of the opposition coalition Together for Change.

Through a statement, they warned that “if this maneuver succeeds, hundreds of judges will be employed by Cristina Kirchner.”

“The division of powers in Argentina will cease to exist forever. That is why we ask honest judges to resist in their positions,” they stated.

Earlier it was learned that the Anses began to intimidate more than 200 judges and prosecutors who began the process to retire, so that they immediately finish the papers or remove the folders.

As he could confirm Clarion, the body led by Fernanda Raverta has already sent a series of injunctions to various magistrates to define what they want to do. Among those who have already submitted the procedure to retire are the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli and the chambermaids Leopoldo Bruglia and Eduardo Riggi, among others.

