The former national deputy and leader of the Civic Coalition, Elisa Carrió, defended herself about her sayings about the Sputnik V vaccine for those over 60 years old, advanced that it will not be applied at the moment and strongly criticized the Government, especially the Buenos Aires province for handling the pandemic and the vaccination plan.

But in addition, he spoke of the modification of the electoral calendar, of the negotiation with YPF creditors, of the search for unity in Together for Change in the Province, of your possible candidacy in Buenos Aires territory and the presidential perspectives of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta for 2023.

“There must be a differentiation between the PASO and the election, they cannot be the same day because It is tragicomic and a fraud“Carrió said. And he added:” If people are not vaccinated because they postpone vaccination and there is no vaccination, if a very big wave comes [de covid-19] it is a danger that older people will vote. It is something that the blocks of Together for Change have to handle, I am not the one to give an opinion “.

Elisa “Lilita” Carrió at her home in Exaltación la Cruz. Photo: Fernando De la Orden

“The most important thing is to achieve the unity of Together for Change, we are achieving it. We are working very well in the Province between the three forces. I positioned myself to say that we are in the Province, we need unity, I am willing for that unit to be a candidate, to be governorBut if there are other candidates who measure more and who can even run a better campaign, I am aware of what happens with my own vaccination and health, “Carrió said in a dialogue with the program Sábado Tempranísimo, on radio Miter.

Regarding the incorporation of Peronists to JxC, he said: “We must expand, but what we must not do is double the proportion of PJ that are in the Deliberative Councils. In the Suburban, everyone turns around when they are councilors, with exceptions . What they are doing [Sergio] Massa and Máximo [Kirchner], who play together against the suburban mayors is to go through their own lists and go through the lists of Together for Change, and one has to be smart: add republican peronism to expand the alliance“.

“I am willing for that unit to be a candidate, to be a governor,” said Elisa Carrió. Photo: Fernando De la Orden

Asked about possible opposition presidential candidates for 2023, Carrió winked at Horacio Rodríguez Larreta. “I see it very well, it will be decided later, but we work together. Today I am working with everyone, with Patricia [Bullrich], with [Mario] Negri, obviously with María Eugenia [VIdal]. I have an excellent relationship with Horacio, at my age the only thing I can do is guarantee unity “

They immediately asked him about his relationship with Mauricio Macri and he replied: “I have a very good relationship with Juliana Awada”, and said not remember if he had greeted the former president on his birthday.

Vaccination

The former deputy defended herself from her criticism of Sputnik V for those over 60 that she had made in December. “The tests were not there and the note came out two months later, when the tests were concluded. I spoke with official information and I don’t have to get a vaccine about which I have no information,” Carrió said.

“In any case, I am not going to give it to myself. I am a highly vulnerable person and I want to have all the assurances. It is a personal decision, it has the backing of the evidence, but there are highly vulnerable people and I cannot risk it,” added the former deputy. .

Elisa “Lilita” Carrió on the vaccine: “I’m not going to give it to myself. I am a highly vulnerable person.” Photo: Fernando De La Orden.

In turn, the leader of the Civic Coalition criticized the handling of the vaccination plan: “There is a huge disorder. Believing that vaccinating they will have votes is the worst and most perverse way to deal with a pandemic such as the coronavirus. When the mayors In the suburbs they have all vaccination sites, using La Cámpora militants takes away all seriousness, but they are equal to Maduro, which vaccinates the militants. It seems that there is a one vote vaccine, which is despicable. “

And he summarized: “It was a disaster, I measure it by Capital, which is the one who handled the issue most seriously, especially the Minister of Health, who has been extraordinary.”

LGP