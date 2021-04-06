The leader of the Civic Coalition Elisa Carrió sent a harsh message on Tuesday to criticize the seminar that the detained former vice president Amado Boudou will carry out at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA), on “false news and legal warfare.”

“To Boudou ‘the Beloved’, it’s a clay drawer on the prestige of the University of Buenos Aires, “Carrió wrote on his Twitter account.

It accompanied his comparison with the historical image of October 28, 1986, when the then candidate for governor of Buenos Aires for the Justicialista Party (PJ) Herminio Iglesias set fire to a coffin with the name of Raúl Alfonsín and painted with the colors red and white, emblems of radicalism.

A Boudou “el Amado”, is a clay drawer on the prestige of the University of Buenos Aires. Any information on the symbolic death of the UBA, contact the Faculty of Social Communication. pic.twitter.com/d8zkaEfonr – Elisa Lilita Carrió (@elisacarrio) April 6, 2021

In the same message, Carrió added: “Any information on the symbolic death of the UBA, communicate with the Faculty of Social Communication “.

In this way, the referent of the opposition coalition Together for Change repudiated the event organized by the authorities of the Communication Sciences career, and in which Boudou will participate next May 3.

As Clarín indicated, the detained former vice president will speak about “fake news and legal war“in an optional seminar, organized by professors Gustavo Bulla and Daniel Rosso.

The optional seminar given by Bulla and Rosso aims for students to have a “critical look at the activity of the media and the journalistic profession”, as well as to have “theoretical-conceptual tools to understand the complexity of the moment current political “.

In the pre-Boudou talk, on April 26, the former Supreme Court judge, Raúl Zaffaroni, is expected to speak about the “global framework where lawfare works: concentrated media, partial Judicial Power and intelligence services to the service of economic power “.

In the same cycle, the lawyer Graciana Peñafort, who works with Cristina Kirchner and was an advocate for the vice president convicted in the Ciccone case, exhibits.

And journalists and militants of Kirchnerism also participate.

Carrió’s tweet marks the return to the ring of the former deputy after her usual recess for Lent and Easter.

Boudou and the return to jail

Boudou was summoned to a hearing to be held on April 14 next to determine whether you should remain under house arrest or return to jail for your conviction of five years and ten months in prison in the case for the sale of the former Ciccone Calcográfica.

The summons was ordered by federal judge Ricardo Basilico, a member of the Federal Oral Court (TOF) 4, which controls the execution of the sentence of the also former Minister of Economy.

The hearing was convened after last week the Federal Chamber of Cassation annulled for “procedural defects” the ruling that revoked the house arrest de Boudou and ordered the Court that convicted him in the Ciccone case to hold an oral and public hearing between all parties, before returning to make a decision.

The Cassation ruling was reached unanimously by the chambermaids of room IV, Angela Ledesma, Javier Carbajo and Mariano Borinsky.

The chambermaid Ledesma warned that on December 30 last the then TOF4 execution judge Daniel Obligado decided to revoke the house arrest granted to Boudou in April 2020, without listening to the arguments of his defense attorneys, Alejandro Rúa and Graciana Peñafort.

“An affectation to the right of defense of Boudou was configured because the intervening judicial body, prior to resolving, failed to give intervention to the defense of the tax opinion presented on December 29, 2020, “the judge said.

In that ruling, the prosecution had demanded the return of Boudou to prison and a day later, on the night of the 30th, Obligado made that decision and revoked the house arrest, a measure that was later appealed by Boudou’s defense and was suspended.

Failure to intervene in the defense in the face of the prosecutor’s opinion “prevented them from developing their defensive strategy, incorporating new arguments and / or explaining the most important points of their opposition, all of which resulted in the effect on their constitutional right to technical defense. effective, “added the judge in the ruling.

On the other hand, his colleague Mariano Borinsky remarked that on January 29 last the Execution judge applied the educational stimulus and reduced the deadlines for the former vice president to request benefits by ten months.

“It follows that Amado Boudou would be close to reaching the temporary requirement of early release,” something that should also be analyzed, he said.

DS