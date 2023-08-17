Elisa Aguilar aims to become the next president of the Spanish Basketball Federation, replacing Jorge Garbajosa, after the four federation vice-presidents, corresponding to Andalusia, Aragon, Catalonia and Madrid, have shown their agreement on this decision and have offered his support. This can officially happen when elections are held at the beginning of October to appoint the new highest federation leader, once Garbajosa has resigned from his position to occupy the presidency of FIBA ​​Europe, a position for which he was elected on May 20. . Aguilar must now present her candidacy and the necessary guarantees for the appointment.

Until those elections that will take place in a month and a half, and during the celebration of the next World Cup (from August 25 to September 10 in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines), the presidency is represented by José Miguel Sierra, vice president of the Aragonese federation . The four vice-presidents offer their support so that Elisa Aguilar can then run for president and to extend that mandate from 2024, when coinciding with the Olympic cycle the federation presidency had to be renewed.

“The relay is here now, it is Elisa Aguilar. The federations support her to win not only these first elections but also for the period 2024-2028. She is the best prepared ”, commented Antonio de Torres, vice president of the Andalusian federation.

Elisa Aguilar will run for the presidency after carrying out her current position, that of Director of Competitions, and after a short career in which she was capped 222 times and won six medals with the Spanish team. In May she was also elected as a member of the governing body of FIBA ​​Europe.

Aguilar aspires to inherit the presidency of a federation that this year celebrates its centenary and that has celebrated constant successes in recent years, with the absolute men’s team as current world and European champion, and number one in the FIBA ​​ranking; the absolute women’s team as European runner-up; and a long collection of medals in the lower categories.

