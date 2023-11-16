Elio Lorenzoni, Belen Rodriguez’s boyfriend “is worth” less than 5 thousand euros

The boyfriend of Belen Rodriguez and her next husband? It is “worth” less than 5 thousand euros. It’s a bit paradoxical but today Elio Lorenzoni, born in 1989, is a companion of note Argentine showgirl to whom he has just given a ring and defined by many as “entrepreneur in the motoring sector” is actually the holder of a single shareholding in Italy. It is indeed shareholder with only 13.33%, for a nominal value of the share of 4 thousand 896 euros, from the Lorezoni srl. This is the company whose father Mauro has 53.3% and the mother Ivana the remaining 33.3%.



Lorenzoni based in Bedizzole (Brescia) and established in 1998 but actually born in 1946, is a thriving spare parts distribution company for motorcycles of over 120 brands with a catalog of 250 thousand products. There Lorenzoni is in good health because in 2022 he recorded sales of over 11 million (more or less like the year before) recording a profit of 190 thousand euros, being able to count on assets of 8 million and a net worth of 4 million which therefore means over half a million for Elio’s share.

READ ALSO: Belen Rodriguez and Icona Production: almost 10 million euros in revenues

Since 1960 the company following the evolution of the market began to represent Vespa and Lambretta throughout Italy with related spare parts and accessories. Between 1990 and 2000 he rode the boom of automatic scooters representing Yamaha, Mbk, Malaguti and Peugeot, receiving the award as European “best seller”. After the 2000s he chose to become a “B to B” wholesaler of only spare parts/accessories for everything related to two wheels, becoming the official trader of the Piaggio group in 2010. Just last year Lorenzoni incorporated the subsidiary Enjoy Company.

Belen’s future “father-in-law” then owns 50% with his wife Helios srl which owns the Hotel La Corte in Bedizzole which in 2022 recorded a turnover of 329 thousand euros. Mauro Lorenzoni is then general partner of Frama which owns two large pieces of land also in Bedizzole. His son Elio, however, in addition to not being on the board of directors of the family business, is not listed as the owner of buildings or land in Italy.

Subscribe to the newsletter

