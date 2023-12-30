An advert that didn't go down well with fans of Elio e le Storie Tese. The band's advertising for McDonald's ends up in a storm. “Total disappointment”, “The end of a myth that lasted almost 40 years”, “McDonald's supporting the Zionists and the genocide of the Palestinian people. You could have thought about it before advertising them”, “But do you need money so much?!?”, are some of the comments that can be read under the post of the new advertisement of the fast food chain which has chosen Elio and the tense stories as testimonials. A real shitstorm that shows no signs of abating.

Indeed, what makes users even more excited is a poisonous and objectively tasteless response published by Rocco Tanica. To those who asked him: “Is there a brand you don't sell yourself to?”, the musician replied: “Your mother. Budget too low.”

An apparently harmless advert, as we have already seen in the past, complete with jokes, claims and ad hoc jingles to sponsor McDonald's, but which infuriated many fans. There are those who highlight the junk food sold by the well-known chain, those who have accused the band members of being “pro-Israeli”. “Weren't you the ones from Parco Sempione?”, a follower asked, referring to the origins of the group's project.

Rocco Tanica's response further added fuel to the fire. “Reading Rocco Tanica in the comments who responds to comments in a manner that is not at all polite hurts even more than this commercial” writes another user. “This time Shpalman put the mask on you,” commented another, quoting a well-known hit by the band. Obviously there are also those who defend them using the weapon of irony: “Standards of capitalism. We love you (also) for this. Make as much money as you can with every commercial imaginable.”