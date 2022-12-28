CDMX.- From now on, public servants will be able to disseminate achievements, programs and works of their governments in electoral processes, without being penalized.

This Wednesday, the Federal Executive published the decree by which the general laws of Social Communication and Administrative Responsibilities are reformed.

Although these were part of the call “Plan B” of electoral reformenters into force as it is a draft that did not undergo changes in the Chamber of Deputies.

With the new arrangement it is established that the manifestations of public servants do not “constitute government propaganda” that they carry out in exercise of their freedom of expression and in the exercise of their public functions.

“Information of public interest made by public servants, in accordance with the General Law on Transparency and Access to Public Information, does not constitute government propaganda either,” it indicates.

Since Andrés Manuel López Obrador became President, the Electoral Tribunal and the INE have ordered him to limit his expressions about government achievements in electoral processes or during the revocation of mandate, considering that it is government propaganda.

However, the President and other officials have omitted these provisions and continued to do so, so Morena decided to suspend this limitation in the legislation.

“This Commission has heard of matters in which the President has placed himself in situations of possible illegality for the issuance, dissemination, of expressions, opinions or calls that could be classified as government propaganda during the prohibited period.

“The defendant is ordered to refrain from making or issuing demonstrations, statements, comments or opinions that can configure government propaganda,” ordered the INE last February.

Far from responding, in April he made a government report, for which the authorities criticized his omission, since six entities were in the middle of the electoral process.