People who liquidate the consequences of a large-scale oil spill in Komi have to work 12 hours a day, acting as quickly as possible, but, according to them, they still lack the strength to cope with the disaster. REN TV…

“We went out into the night. We have collected our diaries, we have ours. Miners, we work 12 hours a day. They raised them from the shifts. How they will pay – we do not know how what will happen – we do not know, we try to help people. There is not enough strength, there would be more people, it would be better. We are used to working a lot in the mine at once. And here you run around like a madman. And when you don’t know what kind of bread you are working for, it’s generally difficult, ”one of the participants in the work said in an interview with the TV channel.

His partner recalled that if the water goes away, then you will need to remove the consequences manually. It will be impossible to get to the spill sites by boat.

“The banks are dirty, we have to clean up, catch it before the flood,” he explained.

Earlier it was reported that a local resident demonstrated the consequences of the oil spill in Komi, he specially sailed several kilometers on a boat and filmed showed bushes blackened by oil…

On May 21, Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Alexei Kuznetsov was criticized by netizens for choosing clothes to meet with residents of the Komi Republic. The head of the department arrived at the meeting wearing a jacket with the emblem of the Lukoil company, whose activities caused the deterioration of the environmental situation in the republic.

On May 17 in Komi, after an accident on the oil pipeline, an emergency situation (ES) was introduced in the Usinsk, Izhemsk and Ust-Tsilemsk regions. A regional level of response has been established. The emergency mode was introduced until further notice.

It was also reported that during the cleaning of the territory, almost 130 cubic meters were collected. m of contaminated soil. In the near future, technical and then biological reclamation will be carried out on the site. No more than 9 cubic meters fell into the water area of ​​the Kolva River. m of oil-containing liquid, work on its localization and collection was promptly started. There is no death of biological resources as a result of the incident. Used 30 tons of highly efficient sorbing materials that bind oil particles and thereby facilitate their collection.