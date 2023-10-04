Eliminating Poverty | Six tons of raw materials and goods per year per person would be enough for a reasonable standard of living

How how many raw materials and natural resources does a person need in a year in order to live a reasonable and fulfilling life?

Around six tons, researchers from the German University of Freiburg estimate In the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

This much natural resources are needed for food, clothes, housing and other supplies so that people do not live in extreme poverty.

Researchers used what was presented in 2017 as the starting point for their calculations definition of basic body levelwhich has also been used by the UN.

According to it, a decent standard of living includes, first of all, 15 square meters of living space and 2,100 calories of food per day for an adult. Among household appliances and various devices, the researchers mention the washing machine and the modern stove as examples.

The list of a reasonable standard of living also includes a telephone, laptop and means of transportation to work. Goods must be able to be transported from one place to another for trading.

One One of the big goals of the UN is to end poverty in the world by 2030.

Of the more than eight billion people on earth, an estimated 1.2 billion live in poverty.

The UN tried to speed things up sustainable development goals during the General Assembly week in September in New York. Sustainable development goals is 17 in total.

The meeting considered the use of important raw materials, such as fossils, but also the availability of cement, metals, timber and grain and the effects on emissions.

of Freiburg the university’s environmental researchers Johan Andrés Vélez-Henao and Stefan Pauliuk calculated the quantities for how much natural resources and raw materials the goods and services required for a reasonable standard of living require.

Previously, it was calculated that it takes an average of 8–14 tons per year per person.

Now, in the calculations of a reasonable standard of living, we ended up with six tons.

Eliminating poverty from the earth consumes natural resources and also burdens the environment. However, according to Vélez-Henao and Pauliuk, the goal of a reasonable standard of living can be achieved without destroying the planet.

To the basic level first of all, a person needs large one-time investments. The purchase of an apartment is typically like that.

Ending poverty requires a lot of basic infrastructure, such as building houses, schools and roads.

Roads are needed so that farmers and villagers can take their goods to market. Raw materials are also needed to build hospitals. Without them, diseases cannot be treated properly.

The calculation includes the production of the required building materials.

These structures that guarantee the standard of living must be maintained in order to be able to meet, for example, various needs related to home life, education or work.

The necessary fertilizers and pesticides needed by crops were also included.

Several different modes of transport were included in the assessment of mobility: cycling, cars, buses and trains.

In the extreme According to the study, improving the lives of people living in poverty to a reasonable level requires 7.2 billion tons of natural resources per year.

When, according to statistics, 1.2 billion people live in poverty, per person this makes about six tons per person every year.

In prosperous countries, such as the United States, people can use up to more than 70 tons of natural resources and raw materials per inhabitant every year.

Calculation is accurate and first of its kind. That’s why it is “a good step forward in the estimations”, he says Stefan Bringezu For the journal Science.

He studies the sustainable use of raw materials at the University of Kassel in Germany and was not involved in this research.

Also Finland belongs to natural resources to the European heavyweight of consumption.

We only had domestic consumption of natural resources According to Eurostat in 2022 more than 43 tons per person.