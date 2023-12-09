Home page politics

From: Tadhg Nagel

A Russian ultranationalist is in custody. Despite previous awards, his criticism of the government cost him his freedom. Now he fears for his life.

Moscow – In Vladimir Putin’s Russia, rise and fall are close together, as is the case with Igor Girkin. The Russian war supporter is in prison because he challenged the Russian president – and fears for his life there. Everything could have turned out differently.

Igor Girkin, 52 years old, is a former colonel in the Russian spy service FSB. He was already deployed in the First and Second Chechen Wars, as well as during the Transnistrian conflict and in the Balkans, where he fought as a volunteer on the Serbian side in the Bosnian War. Girkin is accused of numerous war crimes. According to Bosnian media, he is said to have been involved in the Višegrad massacre, in which around 3,000 Bosnian civilians were murdered. However, this is not guaranteed. According to the US newspaper International Business Times Girkin distances himself from the Serbian atrocities in his diary from the time. It says that he just wanted to fight for Serbia.

Igor Girkin fears for his life. © IMAGO/Kirill Zykov

Igor Girkin’s Putin government never went far enough – he always dreamed of a return to the monarchy

His early combat missions were inspired by an ideological fervor that dates back to his time at the Moscow State Institute of History and Archives, the newspaper said. A former fellow student described him as “a person who lives at the beginning of the 20th century” and dreams of the return of the monarchy.

In Russia, Girkin, who goes by the pseudonym Strelkov (“Gunner”), is notorious for leading Russian paramilitary troops into Ukraine’s Donbass region in 2014. He briefly served as defense minister in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a Russian puppet state. In 2022, he was convicted of murder in absentia by the ICC for the shooting down of a Malaysian Airlines passenger plane (MH17) over Ukraine. When the plane crashed in 2014, 298 people were killed. Girkin had given the order to shoot down. Nevertheless, he was celebrated in Russia for his services in Donbas – and in 2014 he was honored by Vladimir Putin with the “Medal for the repatriation of Crimea”.

Resurrect “A unified Great Russia” – Unlike the “cowardly incompetent” Putin

After the Donbass War, Girkin reinvented himself as an ultranationalist military commentator who repeatedly criticized Russia’s tactics and strategy in the Ukraine War. Among other things, he founded the “New Russia” movement, which aimed to support the pro-Russian separatists in the southeast of Ukraine and the population there and also to “preserve the Russian world and resurrect a unified Great Russia”. He repeatedly spoke out in favor of general mobilization and criticized what he saw as the hesitant attitude of the Russian military leadership. The ultranationalist even considered the use of nuclear weapons appropriate.

His scathing reviews finally took him to a Russian prison in July of this year – shortly after Prigozhin’s failed mutiny against the Kremlin – where he is still awaiting trial on charges of inciting extremism. This is what the US magazine writes Politico. Shortly before, he had insulted Vladimir Putin on the Telegram messaging service. It read there that there had been “nothing at the top of the state” for “23 years”. “The country will not be able to endure another six years of this cowardly incompetent in power.”

Girkin challenged Putin – and now fears the same fate as Prigozhin

Despite his imprisonment, he said he would challenge Putin in the 2024 Russian presidential election Politico. However, on Thursday (December 7th), a Moscow court extended his pre-trial detention by six months, effectively preventing him from running for office.

In a written interview with the Russian portal Baza Girkin expressed concern that he might suffer the same fate as the head of the Wagner mercenaries, Yevgeny Prigozhin. He died in a plane crash at the beginning of the year after mutinying against Vladimir Putin. “My biggest fear is that instead of the usual criminal proceedings, I will be ‘amnestied’ in the same way as the chef,” said Girkin, alluding to Prigozhin, who – due to lucrative catering contracts with the Russian government – ​​was nicknamed “Putin’s chef ” wore. He doesn’t believe Vladimir Putin’s story of an accident, and no one has been held accountable for the death. (tpn)